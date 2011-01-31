New play previewed at Shelter Island Library

The second in the Shelter Island Library’s new series, “Writers on Their Work,” featured award-winning playwright Jeff Baron and attracted more than 50 people to Saturday afternoon’s program.

A cast of three Shelter Islanders read portions of Mr. Baron’s newest play, “Mr. and Mrs. God” — Georgia Griffis, Deirdre Riou and Forrest Compton. A lively Q & A followed the reading.

An earlier play by Mr. Baron, “Visiting Mr. Green,” opened in the mid-90s with Eli Wallach and has been translated into 22 languages and produced several hundred times in more than 35 countries.

The next program in this library series will be held February 12 and will feature sportswriter Bob Lipsyte.