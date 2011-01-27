New garbage bags coming

Two waterways permits were the only matters publicly aired and adopted at the most recent Town Board meeting on January 14. The biggest news was delivered during the announcements at the opening of the meeting.

Correspondence from Highway Superintendent Mark Ketcham confirmed that town garbage bags will soon be available in something other than safety yellow. Large bags will now be purple and medium bags, green. They will be available in packs of five or as single bags. The prices remain the same: $3.75 for each large bag, $2.50 for one medium bag.

On January 11, the New York State Department of Transportation installed the signs that designate the southernmost mile and a half of Route 114 as Lt. Joseph Theinert Memorial Way. Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty issued this statement: “Thanks to the good men and women of the State DOT from the Theinert family and all Shelter Islanders for making the long journey to Shelter Island on the eve of our great blizzard to install the signs. This formalizes the actions taken by the State Legislature and Governor and at our October 14 dedication ceremony.” Lt. Theinert, a 24-year old Islander, died in combat in Afghanistan last June.

During the January 14 meeting, the Town Board took the following actions:

• Approved permits authorizing a riparian mooring in Coecles Harbor for Alessandro Cocco, and a stake-and-pulley mooring for Alfred Loreto in Silver Beach Lagoon.

• Set February 4 public hearings on waterways permits for three different mooring applicants as well as for a new dock, over 100 feet long, in Coecles Harbor at the North Cartwright Road property of Edward Bozaan.

• Set a hearing to air the special permit application of Doug Hahn and Melissa Ko to construct a new 5,999-square-foot main house, 750-square-foot pool house, pool, tennis court and garage, for a total living area of 6,749 square feet on two adjacent lots on Gardiner’s Bay Drive.

• Voted to use the New York State Deferred Compensation Plan for town employees. “It’s a win-win situation,” Councilman Ed Brown said, as it avoids an audit fee.

• Reappointed George Zimmer to serve on the Waterways Management Advisory Council through February 2014.

• Authorized a $6,000 contract with the U.S. Geological Survey to monitor Island groundwater.