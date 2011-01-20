A new coat of snow for Shelter Island, but not much more

Shelter Islanders awoke to a fresh snow coating of snow Friday morning, snow that is not likely to disappear anytime soon with more Arctic air blowing in behind this latest winter storm.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for eastern Long Island Thursday night with snow expected after 11 p.m After about an inch or two of snow fell on Shelter Island, the precipitation turned to freezing rain Friday morning and back into snow for a total of about 3 inches.

Although nearby school districts announced two-hour delays, the Shelter Island School opened on time.