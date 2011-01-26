Men's Bowling: Silvani 93 pins over his average

The Pharmaceuticals finally found an 11-point win, taking down the Under Achievers. “Big Daddy” came through for the Pharms this week, rolling 93 pins over his average with his 507 series. Randy earned Bowler of the Week honors. As far as “One Shot” Einstine is concerned, put a fork in him as he had his moment of fame some time ago. For the Achievers, George Bailey gave his team some hope, rolling 80 pins over his average. It was just not enough. The Pharms rolled the second-high team game of 1039 along with the third-high team series of 3010.

This week Louie’s Clippers couldn’t make up the ground they gave up by giving the first-place Holy Rollers over 12 marks per game. Yes, you read that right, 12 marks or 120 pins per game. With this being said, the Rollers came away with an 8-point win, dropping the Clips into third place.

Sporting their inflated handicap, the Rollers had the high team game of 1063 and high team series of 3052. And who is the sleeper of the League? None other then Jon Wilutis, continuing to run away with Most Improved Bowler honors. While the Silver Fox was quiet this week for the Clips, his teammates tried to make a game of it. Rob Brewer rolled the high game of 197, while Kevin Lechmanski rolled the third-high game of 184. Jim Gibbs Jr. snuck in the third-high series of 495.

With BJ Volenski getting his green card back to come to the Island, the Dory Terminators got another win this week, taking 11 points from the Misfits. The Terms rolled the third-high game of 1020 along with the second-high series of 3012. BJ rolled the second-high game of 195, only to sit out the third game and be sent on his way. Rich Surozenski came alive this week, rolling the high series of 523. Once again Rich was denied BOW honors by a mere few pins.

The only good news this night for the Misfits was that at least Bruce Taplin wasn’t seen cleaning up the lanes with his body. “Come on, man, it wasn’t a foul, I was just checking for dust bunnies.”

On a wing and no prayer, since Father Peter wasn’t bowling this night, the Legionnaires were 6-point winners over the Thunderballs. Not much to say about this match with the exception that the beverages were cold.

Men’s Bowling Week 14

Team Won Lost Pct.

Holy Rollers 107.0 47.0 .695

Dory Terminators 88.5 65.5 .575

Louie’s Clippers 87.0 67.0 .565

Pharmaceuticals 83.0 71.0 .539

Thunderballs 77.0 77.0 .500

Under Achievers 64.5 86.5 .427

Misfits 57.0 94.0 .378

Legionnaires 49.0 105.0 .318