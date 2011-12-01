Men’s Bowling | Enstine excels for top honors

After the holiday break the men are back in business. The week started with a match up between the Under Achievers and Louie’s Clips. The Unders got the best of the Clips with their 8-point win. Team Captain Mike Goodleaf led his team to the win with the high game of the week of 209. Mike also rolled the second-high series of 505. As a team, the Unders rolled a second-high team series of 3065 along with the second- and third-high team games of 1067 and 1020. For the Clips, Jim Gibbs Jr. rolled third-high game of 188 along with the third-high series of 502. It was just not enough to save his team from the loss.

The Holy Rollers once again burned the Pharmaceuticals in an 8-point win. A mere 2 pins saved the Pharms from being totally shut out this night. The Rollers did awaken a sleeping giant. Scott “One shot” Enstine came to bowling this night with a fistful of singles in his hand to feed the kitty as he so frequently does. Who would have guessed that he would roll 118 pins over his average, earning him Bowler of the Week honors. I guess it is true, “On any given Sunday” the impossible is possible. Unfortunately, like Jim it was not enough to save his team.

For the Rollers, Jon Wilutis remains most improved, increasing his average by 7.42 pins. Holding onto his shirt tail, we now have Scott at 5.38 pins.

Friday night we had snow with the dedicated still coming to bowl. The Thunderballs took advantage of the Dory Terminators — due to the fact that three of the Term bowlers were out there providing safe streets — taking all 11 points. Regardless, the TBalls finally did have a good night. They rolled the high team series of 3071 along with the high team game of 1083. Kevin Barry came through for the TBalls, rolling the high series of 545 and the second-high game of 191. Kevin rolled 101 pins over his series average. Keith Clark did what he does best for his team, went along for the ride.

Hold the presses, the Legionnaires take another win. This week they took 7 points from the Misfits. The games didn’t actually flame up the alleys, but then again a win is a win. I think that bonus points should be given for those who stay awake during that late night Friday spot.

One final note. Remember when Robby Brewer did the Drew Carey look-alike? It now appears that Scott is doing the Shaggy look-alike.

Men’s Bowling Week 12

Team Won Lost Pct.

Holy Rollers 88.0 44.0 .667

Louie’s Clippers 76.0 56.0 .576

Dory Terminators 70.5 61.5 .534

Pharmaceuticals 69.0 63.0 .523

Thunderballs 67.0 65.0 .508

Under Achievers 64.5 64.5 .500

Misfits 51.0 78.0 .395

Legionnaires 39.0 93.0 .295