McGayhey named to ‘All-Tournament’ team

Kelsey McGayhey was named to the “All-Tournament Team” during the two-day Coaches vs. Cancer tournament at Hampton Bays. McGayhey led the Indians in points in both games. She scored 20 points during their first match of the tournament on December 28, a 58-32 loss to Hampton Bays, and 17 points during Shelter Island’s 44-39 loss to Southold during the consolation game the next day.

East Hampton conquered Southold in the first round and then beat Hampton Bays in the championship game to win the tournament.