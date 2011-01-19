Letters to the Editor: Week of January 20

In praise of Paw Print

To the Editor:

Thank you, Peter Waldner. You have entertained us and enlightened us, week after week, year after year for quite a while now. And thank you, Shelter Island Reporter, for having the good sense and good taste to publish “Paw Print” on a regular basis. We applaud both the message and the messenger.

How many communities, large or small, are fortunate enough to have two institutions as valuable as the two of you. Keep up the good work!

STEVE LEMBERG, SHELTER ISLAND





On common decency

To the Editor:

I would like to follow up on Mel Mendelssohn’s letter published on January 13.

Mel, who dearly prizes our basic freedoms and privileges, and very much enjoys freewheeling provocation, resorts to familiar rhetorical devices to make his point.

Let us get a few things straight: the new letters policy proposed by the Reporter has nothing to do with restricting freedom of expression. “Spare me the cries of censorship,” as Bob Markell quite rightly wrote in the paper’s edition of December 23.

The venting of ill will is not a mere intemperate proclamation of opinion and it is not of the same order as agreeable disagreement; it is in fact extremely disagreeable, of another order altogether, and there is absolutely no valid reason, in my view, for allowing it.

Community values do exist, as the widely shared revulsion elicited by the letter at issue here clearly demonstrates. Conformity to those values is not necessarily mindless, which Mel’s letter arbitrarily implies.

There is no common ground whatsoever between rejoicing in the misfortune of two people who are well known by all, or almost all, for their gentle contributions to the community, and excoriating disgracefully unprincipled mass plundererers.

Common decency is the very simple criterion the Reporter can apply to differentiate what is acceptable and what is not; nothing more is needed, and nothing less.

On with vigorous, civil, healthy debate.

ROGER McKEON, SHELTER ISLAND





In defense of Eisen

To the Editor:

I’m glad Barbara Eisen wrote a follow–up letter to the Reporter last week. She really spelled out what she meant in her original letter. That’s her opinion on the way something is being done or the way someone is doing it, and I believe she has the right to express it in this or any other paper.

What makes me laugh is the way everyone is responding to it or calling her original letter a vicious attack. Most people don’t know what a vicious attack is. What may fall into the ballpark of an attack at all is the way everyone is ganging up on Barbara, but then it’s always easier to gang up on someone. I wonder if any of the people that wrote tiny editorials against her could handle being ganged up on.

If I wanted to I could viciously write 500-word editorials about half the people around here, but I have better things to do with my time. My degree is in media so writing anything comes naturally to me.

And always remember that this is a one-dimensional town filled with one-dimensional people that have one-dimensional minds. This newspaper is designed to cater to them.

LOUIS EVANGELISTA, SHELTER ISLAND





Don’t leash letters

To the Editor:

Regarding the controversy on your Letters-to-the-Editor page (aka “Your View”) concerning the Reporter’s editorial cartoonist and his commercial enterprise, and the Reporter’s subsequent decision to revise its “Your View” policy: may I suggest such revision is unnecessary and unfortunate, and that you reconsider your decision to “not publish malicious letters.”

“Malicious[ness]” is a yes-no-maybe affair subject to individual sensitivities and should not, I believe, be subject to pre-publication vetting by the editor. As then-chairman of the Planning Board, I was the subject of op-ed letters of a far more personal and mean-spirited nature than that in the current discussion in the Reporter. You are over-reacting. Get a grip.

As a (former) Reporter editor, Letters Policy was always on the table. We would, with very few exceptions, give the First Amendment the benefit of the doubt, stet the policy, and print the letter.

Prior restraint can become a slippery slope where editorial opinion overrides letter-writer opinion and on which the reading public never gets to play. In its worst form it becomes outright censorship. Not so good anywhere, much less in a hometown newspaper.

Policy should strive to be objective. Your former and long-honed Letters Policy had it pretty much right: length, libel, etc. “Libel” is a legal call. We usually know libel when we see it. “Malicious” is a subjective call, better debated by the community-at-large than by the Reporter staff.

I found the letter that ignited this controversy unkind. The letter writer found the Reporter’s cartoons and cartoonist unkind. Ad hominem-ism raised its ugly head. The community reacted and “Your View” became an open forum for Island views on the matter. Self-correction. All good.

Your malice cure-all is worse than the disease. Shelter Island is a community of grown-ups. We are capable of mulling over whether the murky line of civility has been crossed and making ourselves heard on the subject. We do not need to be shielded by the Reporter’s self-appointed language police. We’re tough. We can take it.

You have your editorial view. Let us have our “Your View” free of subjectively enforced editorial leash laws.

Please, spare us from being spared.

ART BARNETT, SHELTER ISLAND