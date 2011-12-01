Letters to the Editor: Week of January 12

Malice questioned

To the Editor:

Your fine editorial of January 6 outlines the complexities of monitoring letters to the editor. At a time when the communications media are being concentrated in a handful of mega-corporations with narrow points of view, we should be grateful your newspaper still provides an accessible forum for reader comment across a broad spectrum.

Your new letters policy — rejection on the grounds of malice, “expression of ill will toward anyone whether a public or private figure” — will not, in my opinion, provide a neat and tidy solution to the problem.

If I were to express ill will toward the Wall Street firms (and their CEOs) who promoted the marketing of admittedly “toxic” sub-prime mortgages, thereby throwing the world economy into turmoil, would you reject my letter as malicious?

If I were to excoriate the major banks (and their CEOs) that continue to force people from their homes through questionable foreclosure proceedings, would you reject such a letter as malicious?

Defining malice, as you acknowledge, can be a highly subjective “judgment call.” Therefore, I strongly urge that you continue to strive first and foremost for diversity of opinion in printing letters to the editor, reflecting our community’s differences of opinion as well as our common ground. Mindless conformity to perceived “community values,” and the resulting self-imposed censorship, offer far greater dangers than agreeable disagreement.

On reflection, I think we owe a debt of gratitude to Ms. Eisen for the courage to express her opinion- — too intemperately, no doubt — and to the Shelter Island Reporter for printing her letter and stimulating this important discussion of one of the basic freedoms (and privileges) we enjoy.

MEL MENDELSSOHN, SHELTER ISLAND





Critic responds

To the Editor:

Let me get this straight. The Shelter Island Reporter employs a cartoonist who can vent his political views and no one checks his views for maliciousness. If his views veer to the left, so be it as he is the cartoonist of the paper. Then when a reader finds said cartoonist’s views to be malicious towards the right, she writes letters to the editor.

Now the Shelter Island Reporter gets angry, not stating it is about her political complaints, but the fact that she’s pleased said cartoonist’s gallery, already scheduled to close, is closing. If one reads ill will into that statement, it has a lot less venom than the political cartoons that prompted it.

Now the Shelter Island Reporter has decided that it will not print “malicious” letters, letters they will decide which ones are malicious. How nice. Now the paper has a lock not only on values, but they can also maintain their cartoonist and his views that others might find malicious as they are the malicious police.

The paper also sees “the expression of ill will towards anyone, whether a public or private figure, is not the kind of civil discourse the Reporter wants to promote.” Again, it seems like a double standard as ill will in the cartoons seems to be discourse they do want to promote.

The paper also states that “When a community shares a set of values, few rules are needed …” Wow! And who decides what those values are? The paper? There’s nothing like being the only paper in town.

BARBARA EISEN, SHELTER ISLAND





Island by comparison

To the Editor:

And people think that Shelter Island has problems? The following all appeared during the same news cycle:

ACAPULCO, MEXICO:

14 decapitated bodies found in Mexico resort city.

TUSCON, AZ:

6 dead, 12 injured in rampage.

NEW YORK CITY:

Portuguese TV star slain, castrated at hotel.

DALE CITY, VA:

Ten injured in 52-vehicle crash on I-95, less than one inch of snow!

Happy New Year!

ARTHUR P. BLOOM, SHELTER ISLAND





True Island character

To the Editor:

Please pass my extreme gratitude to the many residents of the Island who ensured that my Christmas included an abundance of cards, letters and care packages. It’s with great pride that I’ve been able to share the true character of Shelter Island with the soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines I am serving with. Thank you.

COMMANDER SCOTT SHERMAN, US NAVY, KANDAHAR, AFGHANISTAN





On recognizing artists

To the Editor:

Many thanks for your series “Spotlight on Artists.” To Archer Brown and the Reporter staff I thank you for printing my effort to respond.

There are two things I omitted and I would like to say: first, that the great picture of me (I wish I looked so good) was taken by Sy Weissman and he deserves a credit.

Second, I totally forgot I have a website, which is bobmarkell.com, and that my work can be seen there also.

The art community is very grateful for the recognition you are giving us and Shelter Island as a creative community.

BOB MARKELL, SHELTER ISLAND





Storms and WW II

To the Editor:

During the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the destroyer Monihan sunk the Japanese mini-submarine that had gotten past the screen into the harbor. Ed Conrad of Shelter Island was a member of the Monihan crew.

In December 1944, his ship and two other destroyers encountered a typhoon, which was so severe it rolled the three destroyers over with a major loss of life. The Monihan sunk, leaving only six survivors, but sadly, Ed Conrad did not survive.

As a weatherman, I was opposed to having these destroyers operate in this typhoon condition.

In April 1945, I was given the use of a PBM Mariner seaplane to search for the typhoon that was moving north from Kerama Retto. We located the typhoon but were not permitted to report its location in a verbal manner. The code we had to use did not get our message to headquarters. As a result, McCain’s fleet (John McCain’s grandfather’s fleet) suffered severe damage. We flew on to Tacloban in the Philippines, a more than 15-hour flight. When we returned to Kerama Retto, we filed a report on the typhoon that struck McCain’s ships.

I have since sent this report to Senator McCain and received a gracious reply.

T. BRONSON O’REILLY, SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA