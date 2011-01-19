Legal Advertisements

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Formation of Jonica29 Associates, LLC (LLC). Articles of Org. filed with the Secy. of State of New York (SSNY) on 11/09/2010. Office Location: Suffolk County. SSNY designated as agent of the LLC for service of process. SSNY shall mail process to: Jonica29 Associates, LLC, Post Office Box 1627, Shelter Island, NY 11964. Purpose: any lawful activity.

2603-6T 12/23; 1/6, 13, 20, 27; 2/3

LEGAL NOTICE

The Shelter Island Fire District will meet on the following dates during the calendar year 2011. January 24. February 28, March 21, April 25, May 23, June 27, July 25, August 22, September 26, October 24, November 28, December 19. All meetings will be held in the District Office in Station One at 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, Suffolk County, New York, and will start promptly at 7:30 p.m.

Jacqueline Tuttle, Secretary,

Shelter Island Fire District

2607-2T 1/13, 20

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That on the 14th day of January, 2011, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted resolutions concerning the following, to wit:

1. Set a public hearing, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, to be held at 4:45 p.m., prevailing time, on the 4th day of February, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Benjamin Segal & Jacqueline Mahal, 14 Westmoreland Drive, to install a riparian mooring in West Neck Bay approximately 180’ northwest off applicants’ dock at a location designated as latitude 41.06148° N and longitude 72.35913° W.

2. Set a public hearing, pursuant to Section 90-5 the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, to be held at 4:46 p.m., prevailing time, on the 4th day of February, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Donald Hooker & Janet Marinelli, 10 Petticoat Lane, to relocate a mooring from a location designated as WB-27 in the West Neck mooring grid to a location in West Neck Creek approximately 100’ northwest of the Goldman W-266 mooring and approximately 100’ southeast of the Gutierrez W 2734 mooring; said location is designated as latitude 41.056256° N and longitude 72.355893° W.

3. Set a public hearing, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, to be held at 4:47 p.m., prevailing time, on the 4th day of February, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Stuart Parr, 24 Stearns Point Road, to install a riparian mooring in Shelter Island Sound approximately 100 feet off end of existing dock of applicant; said location is designated as latitude 41.093° N and longitude 72.346° W.

4. Set a public hearing, pursuant to Section 53-9 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, to be held at 4:48 p.m., prevailing time, on the 4th day of February, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Edward Bozaan, 74A North Cartwright Road, to construct a 4’ x 14’ ramp onto a 4’ x 110’ level dock with a 32” x 12’ seasonal aluminum ramp onto a 6’ x 24’ seasonal floating dock secured by two 8” piling in an “L” configuration in Coecles Harbor.

5. Set a public hearing, pursuant to Section 133-7 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, to be held at 4:50 p.m., prevailing time, on the 4th day of February, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Doug Hahn & Melissa Ko, 32 and 34 Gardiner’s Bay Drive, for a special exception permit to construct a new 5,999 square foot main house, 750 square foot poolhouse, pool, tennis court and garage, for a total square foot living area of 6,749 square feet.

6. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Alessandro Cocco, 47B South Ferry Road, to install a mooring in Coecles Harbor approximately 230 feet north of applicant’s dock, 280’ west of the Roush C-3049 mooring and 275’ east of the Cooper C-2320 mooring; said location is designated as 41.067452° N and 72.307089° W.

7. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Alfred Loreto, 2 East Brander Parkway, to install a stake, mooring and pulley system in the Silver Beach Lagoon at a location designated as 41.02992° N and 72.21275° W.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: JANUARY 14, 2011

2608-1T 1/20