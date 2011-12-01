LEGAL ADVERTISEMENTS

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Formation of Jonica29 Associates, LLC (LLC). Articles of Org. filed with the Secy. of State of New York (SSNY) on 11/09/2010. Office Location: Suffolk County. SSNY designated as agent of the LLC for service of process. SSNY shall mail process to: Jonica29 Associates, LLC, Post Office Box 1627, Shelter Island, NY 11964. Purpose: any lawful activity.

2603-6T 12/23; 1/6, 13, 20, 27; 2/3

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the regular meetings of the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, on the following dates: January 14, February 4 and 25, March 18, April 8 and 29, May 20, June 10, July 8 and 29, August 19, September 9 and 30, October 21, November 10 (Thursday), and December 2, 2011, and

FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That work sessions of the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island will be held in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, at 1 p.m. on the following dates: January 11, 18, and 25, February 1, 8, 15 and 22, March 1,8, 15, 22 and 29, April 5, 12, 19, and 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, June 7, 14, 21 and 28, July 5,12, 19, and 26, August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, September 6, 13, 20 and 27, October 4, 11, 18, and 25, November 1, 9 (Wednesday), 15 and 29, December 6, 13, and 27, 2011.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: JANUARY 4, 2011

2605-1T 1/13

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the following hearings will be held by the Shelter Island Zoning Board of Appeals on the 26th day of January 2011, at the Shelter Island Town Hall, 38 N. Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York. Applications are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., or thereafter. Applications may be heard in the order they appear in this notice.

1) A hearing on the application of Ken and Jill Wilson for variances at 2 Stearns Point Road, Shelter Island, NY, which is Zone “A-Residential” on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/14/01/014. Applicant seeks 3.5’ varying to 13’ variances from Section 133-6(B)(5) to construct a swimming pool and patio within the side, rear and front yard setbacks.

2) The application of Jeanne R. McCulloch for a variance for a finished attic at 5 N. Menantic Road, Shelter Island, New York, which is Zone “A-Residential” on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/018/02/22. Applicant seeks a variance from Section 133-6(B)(7) to maintain a finished attic.

3) The application of the Building Department for an interpretation of whether certain development activities constitute an expansion of a nonconforming commercial use under Section 133-23(C).

All persons wishing to be heard should appear at the aforementioned times and place.

By Order of the

Zoning Board of Appeals

Joann Piccozzi, Chairman

2606-1T 1/13

LEGAL NOTICE

The Shelter Island Fire District will meet on the following dates during the calendar year 2011. January 24. February 28, March 21, April 25, May 23, June 27, July 25, August 22, September 26, October 24, November 28, December 19. All meetings will be held in the District Office in Station One at 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, Suffolk County, New York, and will start promptly at 7:30 p.m.

Jacqueline Tuttle, Secretary,

Shelter Island Fire District

2607-2T 1/13, 20