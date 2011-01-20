JUSTICE COURT

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the December 13 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Patricia Quigley was on the bench for this session of Justice Court.

The case against George O. Estrada of Shelter Island, charged with driving while intoxicated, a lane violation and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, was dismissed in Justice Court as a result of a grand jury indictment.

Ross H. Mulligan of Sagaponack was fined $25 plus a state surcharge of $85 for a seatbelt violation.

Selvin Morale of Ridge was fined $100 plus $85 for driving without a license. He completed 50 hours of community service.

One criminal summons for failure to appear was issued.

Nine cases were adjourned to later dates on the court’s calendar — 7 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and two at the court’s request.