Junior varsity Indians lose to Smithtown Christian visitors

The Shelter Island JV boys basketball team had a strong start in today’s game against Smithtown Christian, but they eventually let their lead — and the game — slip away. The final score was 45-38, Smithtown Christian.

The Knights traveled to the Indians’ home court for the match-up. Shelter Island was up against a more experienced squad — since Smithtown Christian couldn’t field a full varsity team this year, the older boys were put on the JV lineup along with the younger players.

Shelter Island brought BeltCappellino down from the varsity team to help out, and he certainly did with 8 points total for the Indians.

The Islanders gave a strong performance in the first quarter, showing their power under the boards with plenty of rebounds that helped them finish the quarter with a 5-point lead (14-9, Indians).

Smithtown Christian upped their scoring in the second quarter, putting up 18 points, but not before Riley Willumsen and Hunter Starzee showed their defensive prowess with some steals. The Indians scored just 7 points: two baskets from Myles Clark, one from Matt BeltCappellino and a free throw from David Oliver. The Indians continued to have trouble sinking shots in the third quarter, which ended 41-29, Knights.

Shelter Island started to reel the Knights in in the fourth quarter, going on a scoring run that brought them within 6 points of their opponents with less than 4 minutes to play. That run included one play that got the Indians fans revved up for a strong comeback: Clark sent a full court pass to a wide open Starzee, who grabbed it just before it went out of bounds and made a no-look pass behind his back to David Oliver, who made the shot from inside the paint at 5:55. Oliver scored a team-high 9 points.

The Indians’ run was aided when the Knights’ coach took issue with one of the official’s foul calls and received a technical foul himself. He wasn’t the only one upset with the officials — the spectators were clearly unhappy with the officiating, as frequent shouts of “Call that!” and “That’s a foul!” were heard from the stands.

Ultimately it was some late-game errors that put the match out of reach for the Indians, who will hope for better luck on Friday against Pierson.

Despite some frustration from the stands about the officials, the Knights’ victory was definitive and the teams shook hands and each squad congratulated the other on a good match.

The Indians will play on Friday at Pierson. Junior varsity tips off at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 6:15 p.m.