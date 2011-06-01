JH Basketball: Indians get stung in loss to Killer Bees

The junior high Indians’ first game of the new year was a narrow 6-point-loss to Bridgehampton on Tuesday afternoon. Though it was another notch in the loss column for their 1-4 season record, the final score signals a drastic improvement from their first match-up of the year on December 2 against the same team, a scrimmage that the Indians lost 75-17.





“Today we played well, we played four quarters and we played to win,” said junior high Coach Rick Osmer. “I was impressed with all five starters: Johnny Sturges, Tristan Wissemann, Billy Boeklen, Peter Kropf and Jack Kimmelman.”

The match started off slow for the Indians with just one basket, from Sturges, in the first quarter. The Killer Bees threatened another blowout when they sank 6 baskets of their own, ending the first quarter 12-2, Bridgehampton. But the Indians gained momentum in the second quarter with two baskets from the Indians’ big 7th-grade starter Wissemann, another two from Boeklen and two foul shots from Sturges.

Kropf got on the board in the third quarter with a basket, as did Kimmelman with a basket of his own. Another two points from Boeklen and a free throw from Sturges put the Indians within reach by the end of the third quarter — the score was 29-18, Bridgehampton.

Boeklen played another strong quarter in the fourth, putting up three baskets. Wissemann continued playing a strong defense and scored a basket, but it wasn’t enough and with the final buzzer East Rockaway sealed the win, 35-29 East Rockaway.

Boeklen led the team with 12 points. “This was Billy’s best game, if there was an MVP award he would have gotten it, both offensively and defensively,” said Coach Osmer.

The junior high Indians play at Hampton Bays at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.