Islanders brave winter wedding in UK

BY FRANK EMMETT CONTRIBUTOR









This story could begin like any wedding notice: On December 18, 2010, at the Bury Registry Office in Hemel Hempstead, England, Holly Mary Keene, daughter of Patricia and the late Barry Keene, was married to Joseph Craven Emmett, son of Frank Emmett and Colleen Smith of Shelter Island. However, that would not even begin to convey the memorable nature of the event.

As the wedding party assembled at a hotel a mile away from the Registry Office, the worst winter storm in years was already playing havoc across southeast England.

Traffic ground to a halt in the town, and the only thing driving was the snow. The groom and guests trudged their way past gridlocked traffic to the wedding location; the bride and her bridesmaids took her brother’s 4 x 4, but to no avail. Halfway there, and already late, they too had to walk. The spectacle of the bride, her train held out of the drifting snow by her bridesmaids, caused quite a sensation and made the front page of the local newspaper.

The ceremony itself was moving. The bride, whose father had passed away nine years ago, was given away by her 11-year-old brother, Jack. The “best man” was Joey’s friend from Norway, Ingerborg Skaeverö. Ingerborg did a great job, knowing she was standing in for a friend who could not be there in person.

When they were 11 years old, Joey Emmett and Joey Theinert, classmates since grade 5, had pledged to be best man at each other’s wedding. So “Joey T,” there in spirit, was represented by his mother, Chrys, and stepfather, Dr. Frank Kestler; his brother Jimbo; Mary Kate Larsen; and the two Joeys’ mentor, Jack Monaghan.

After the ceremony, everyone had to walk the 1 1/2 miles to the reception at the Boxmoor Cricket Club (except the newlyweds, who were given a special dispensation to drive by the police, who had blocked off the near-impassable roads). A good time was had by all, the American and British families and friends getting to know each other as the snow continued to wreak havoc on the roads outside.

Eventually, the Americans walked through the hushed village streets to the railway station for a train back to London. They found the front gates to the station locked, but were shown a side way onto the platform. Eventually a train bearing the sign “Out of Service” decided to stop and take everyone into London.

That is as far as everyone got. As Heathrow Airport ground to a halt, everyone (except the mother of the groom) had their flights cancelled. As each traveller began to come down with flu-like symptoms, they waited in vain for a flight home.

The Kestler-Theinerts managed to get back on the 23rd, and Ms. Larsen on the 24th. Frank Emmett got back at 10 p.m. on Christmas Day. Mr. Monaghan, with the luck of the Irish, was finally rebooked for the 28th — when JFK was socked in by a blizzard. His ordeal ended after a 4-hour wait on the tarmac within sight of the terminal building, and he made it back to Shelter Island on the 29th.

Holly Emmett is quoted in the local newspaper, Hemel Today, as saying “I had always wanted a winter wonderland wedding — but … I would not advise anybody to get married in the winter.” Nevertheless, everyone who went from Shelter Island agrees: They wouldn’t have missed it for the world.