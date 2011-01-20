Island Profile: Marilynn and Ken Pysher

Making a difference here, in ways both big and small

Ken Pysher is an avid fisherman and belonged to a group, Saltwater Flyrodders, which had an annual get-together at the Pridwin. “You know, to catch bass and so on … How well I remember my first experience here, getting lost at night, walking these beaches, it was really dark.” When some years later he was working at IBM, a friend who had a house here invited him and his wife Marilynn out for a weekend. “We came out and that’s where it really started.”

“We knew when we saw it, we knew we wanted to be on the Island,” Marilynn said.

Ken soon took early retirement and the couple bought their home in 1987. Marilynn, still working at a human resources consulting firm in Manhattan, and not ready to stop, would come for weekends and for the first year Ken spent his time renovating the family’s Silver Beach home with the help of Ken Kast. “We framed it out. I spent the year finishing it, the wiring, plumbing, laid the wooden floors. It was a good change of work, coming from IBM. It was a chance to get recharged, figure out what to do next.”

Eventually, Marilynn retired as well and the couple became increasingly involved in the Island community, which they love.

“I think people come here initially for the beauty of the Island, but I think they stay for the people, the people here are fantastic,” Marilyn said. “Giving back,” Ken added, “Giving back is such a nice part of this culture, it’s beyond belief. And the things we can put together in no time at all, like the response with Joey Theinert, the way the community came together, such an example of the cohesiveness and ingenuity and the willingness to drop everything and make a difference — it was really incredible.”

It’s especially meaningful to Marilynn, who describes herself as “an Air Force brat; I grew up everywhere, went to 25 different schools.” She went on, “The very thing that the kids on this Island dislike is what I like about this Island, I love knowing so many people and having a trip to the Post Office be a social opportunity.”

Wanting to be even more involved, after attending a presentation that Police Chief Jim Read gave about involvement with drugs and alcohol in 2006, Marilynn heard about CTC, Communities That Care — a national program to establish a local substance abuse prevention group — and thought it would be just right for the Island. She contacted the state officials who train volunteers; they came to the Island and helped her set up the program here.

“They came and gave us instructions, helped us with every step, how to set up the infrastructure. It took us a year [to identify] what were the risks and protective factors we needed to address. Two trainers came for several days, and we launched three years ago. We sent out a questionnaire to students in grades 6 to 12 and to the parents; we did interviews, focus groups, gathered data from the police department, health department.”

The information was then organized into a written report, summarized in the Reporter, and presented to the community. CTC is now gathering data again with another questionnaire for parents and students. “We’ll see if they’ve moved the bar at all,” Marilynn said. What she likes most about the program is that it’s based on actual data. “It’s easy to think you have certain issues or that the sky is falling,” but it takes actual data to know in which direction to move.

With her board of volunteers, which she describes as “wonderful,” training programs for parents have been set up, as well as a mentoring program and a buddy program. Justin Reilly, a student member of the board, suggested that 7th and 8th graders who didn’t have an older sibling as he had had, might find it helpful to be paired with an older student, one of the juniors or seniors in the high school. “It sounds simple but it’s really quite profound,” Marilynn said. “Now every one who wants a buddy gets one.” She describes the Shelter Island School as very supportive of the program.

CTC also tries to educate parents about supervision, with a Safe Home program. Parents are encouraged to sign a pledge that when kids come over for a social event there will be no alcohol and that an adult will be there to observe. They expect to have a directory and a tag in the window so if a parent is going to send a child to someone’s house they will be able to see if they’re part of the Safe Home program. “That way you can have some confidence in where your child is going,” Marilynn pointed out.

CTC is not the only involvement this couple has. They’re actively involved at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church and are members of the Lions Club. Ken is a member of the town Waterways Advisory Committee and an officer in the Silver Beach Association. He also does a lot of work with the Island’s seniors.

“Small stuff, replacing the batteries in the smoke detectors, that sort of thing. I work with Tom Charls doing little odds and ends for seniors, house repairs, things like that. You get to know a lot more people on the Island and then you like it even better, it really is a wonderful place.”

Given what they’ve accomplished, in so little time, the feeling would have to be mutual.