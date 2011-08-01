Indians' thrilling comeback becomes a heartbreaker

The boys varsity basketball team staged a thrilling comeback in yesterday’s game against Bridgehampton only to lose in the final seconds of the match by a single point. It would have been the first time the team had beaten Bridgehampton since 1969, according to varsity Coach Mike Mundy.

The start of the game was brutal for the Indians. They played a tight defense that often forced the visiting Bridgehampton players to shoot from the outside, but those were shots that Bridgehampton was making. The Indians’ offense was mired with sloppy passes and trouble getting rebounds. By the end of the first quarter the score was 14-4, Bridgehampton, and at the end of the half 23-9 with Bridgehampton in the lead.

But in the third quarter the boys were able to stifle Bridgehampton’s offensive momentum, letting up just 5 points and finishing the quarter 29-17, Bridgehampton. The true turning point came in the fourth quarter, when multiple steals from Jimmy Read and Andrew BeltCappellino helped the Indians to go on a 14-point scoring run to reclaim the lead, 31-29, with 5 minutes left. It was a battle to the finish as the teams traded the lead, with Kyle Johnson and BeltCappellino both hitting 3-pointers in the final minutes to maintain the Indians’ lead and get the crowd on their feet.

The visitors stole the lead back for the final time and held it when Bridgehampton’s Nate Hochstedler was fouled with 38.2 seconds left. He hit his free throws and the Indians were unable to answer back. The final score was 37-36, Bridgehampton.

Though they didn’t take home the win, the Indians walked off the court to a standing ovation from the Island spectators, who appeared to appreciate their late-game resilience.

The junior varsity game was cancelled due to snow. The boys’ next game is at Southold on Tuesday. Junior varsity plays at 4 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m.