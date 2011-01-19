Holy Rollers keep rolling

Last week I missed a note left in the Legionnaires envelope. This may not mean much to many of us, but Stanley Blados had a turkey in the first game. Bruce Taplin, pretending to be on a slip-and-slide down one of the lanes, rolled a strike. He was heard saying, “Come on man, that’s not a foul.” The rule book may not agree with him on that one. Perhaps he thought it might be a mulligan. Jim Oliver picked up the 5-7 split. It looks like Helsinki may be freezing over as the Legionnaires got their first beer frame ever on none other than Father Peter. Man of the cloth or not, don’t hose your team with the beer frame. We don’t want to call your mom and have her pay off your debt.

The Thunderballs split their match with the Misfits, taking a 6-point win. They had the second-high game of 1021 along with the second-high series of 2961. Denny Clark rolled the high series of the week of 535. He also had the second-high game of 189. Rolling 85 pins over his average, Denny earned Bowler of the Week honors. Stanley must have been all turkey-ed out since he didn’t make it this week.

The Dory Terminators were 7-point winners over the Legionnaires. It appears to have been a somewhat quiet night. It was good to see that INS has reinstated BJ Volenski’s green card allowing him back on the Island to bowl once again. The Legionnaires did roll a third-high team game of 1016.

The Holy Rollers continue to roll — this week taking 11 points from the Under Achievers. Even Snips can’t hold his team back. The Rollers had the third-high team series of 2936. For the Unders, Peter Carman rolled 84 pins over his series average.

Louie’s Clippers were 8-point winners over the Pharmaceuticals. The Clips rolled the high team game of 1046 along with the high team series of 3002. Kevin Lechmanski rolled the high game of 191. Jim Gibbs Jr. rolled the second-high series of 509. And then there was Arthur “The Silver Fox” Springer, still awake at this hour, rolling the third-high series of 504. The Fox rolled 72 pins over his series average. What happened to Scott this week? I guess that might be why they call him “one-shot.”

Men’s Bowling Week 13

Team Won Lost Pct.

Holy Rollers 99.0 44.0 .692

Louie’s Clippers 84.0 59.0 .587

Dory Terminators 77.5 65.5 .542

Thunderballs 72.0 71.0 .504

Pharmaceuticals 72.0 71.0 .504

Under Achievers 64.5 75.5 .461

Misfits 57.0 83.0 .407

Legionnaires 43.0 100.0 .301