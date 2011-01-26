Girls Basketball: Varsity falls but JV defeats Whalers

The Indians varsity and JV girls basketball teams hosted Pierson/Bridgehampton on January 21 with mixed results.

The varsity squad fell in a close 58-46 match. Kelsey McGayhey led the Indians in scoring with 13 points, followed closely behind by Mackenzie Needham, who put up 11.

The JV Indians narrowly won by 5 points in a nail-biter. The final score was 34-29.

The varsity and JV play at home today against Ross. The junior varsity tips off at 4 p.m. and varsity at 5:45 p.m.