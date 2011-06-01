Gerrymandering on the way out in Suffolk and elsewhere

This year Suffolk County will be the first county in New York State to reapportion its governing body, the Suffolk Legislature, in a non-partisan way.

After every federal census, governing bodies that are based on districts of equal population — the House of Representatives, county legislatures and in New York the State Assembly as well — are reapportioned based on the new population figures. Increasingly, the word redistricting is also being used to describe the process.

But this has usually been done by politicians to favor their parties. Districts with weird boundaries packed with a party’s voters are formed, a practice called gerrymandering. The term was used first in 1812 in the long-gone Boston Gazette to describe reapportionment under a Massachusetts governor named Elbridge Gerry.

In recent decades, efforts to change to an equitable reapportionment system that is not driven by partisan politics have gained strength nationwide as well as in New York and Suffolk.

In 2007, Suffolk became the first county in New York State to enact a law to do this. Its title is lofty: “A Local Law to Ensure a Non-Partisan, Fair and Objective Process by Which Legislative Districts are Reapportioned.”

Authored by Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy, it opens by declaring that “the right to vote is sacred and that it is of utmost importance that a reapportionment plan provides for equal weight for all voters of Suffolk County.” The process that’s been in place in Suffolk has caused “partisan distortions of legislative district boundaries” and “deprived the county voters of a very important right … Contests to elect county legislators should be determined by an open and vigorous debate over issues and philosophy rather than by partisan gerrymandering.”

A decade earlier, as a Suffolk legislator, Mr. Levy introduced a similar measure — and it got nowhere. With his clout as county executive, he reflected last week, he was able to resurrect it and seek a bipartisan coalition on the legislature to pass it.

Under what is now law in Suffolk, every decade, after the census, a “non-partisan Reapportionment Commission” is to be established. The majority and minority leaders of the Suffolk Legislature are to evenly divide the task of filling it with four retired judges, two representatives of groups “committed to the principles of voters’ rights” and two representatives of “publicly recognized minority” organizations. Racial and ethnic minorities in Suffolk and elsewhere have commonly been spread among districts through gerrymandering to preclude election of a minority person.

The law bars commission membership to anyone who serves or has served in the preceding 10 years “in any elected federal, state or local partisan office” or who holds “any political party position … above the office of committee person.” Consultants to political parties in the preceding 10 years are ineligible, too, as are “the parent, child, sibling or spouse of any member of the Suffolk County Legislature or any political party officer.”

It’s a comprehensive and most politically interesting law.

Former New York City Mayor Ed Koch, who has been crusading for non-partisan reapportionment statewide, joined with Mr. Levy last week in a press conference on the occasion of the law being implemented for 2011.“Suffolk County should be hailed throughout the nation as a leader on fair and impartial redistricting,” said Mr. Koch.

Both stressed a need for redistricting reform statewide. Mr. Levy, a former assemblyman, said the 150 districts of the State Assembly have been “so gerrymandered over the years — to be so Republican or so Democrat — only 11 percent are considered competitive.” With a “wink and a nod,” politicians have rigged the system to make it extremely difficult for newcomers to challenge incumbents.

Worth noting, too, is that reapportionment of the House of Representatives is done by the states. Two House districts in New York must now be eliminated because the census showed higher population growth in the south and west. What kind of reapportionment will result considering that outside Suffolk County, New York remains in the tradition of Governor Elbridge Gerry?