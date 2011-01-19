From the Slow Lane: But most of all …most of all… I think of snow

I know I should be a better person and make no mention of life in Key West. Except that, as I ease my chair to the shade of a palm tree because the sun is making me sweat a little, I got a slight chill (actually, it could be from the ice in my mojito) that made me remember a monumental snowstorm back in the mid-90s. I felt so bad for all my snowbird friends who fled Shelter Island for the warmer climates and missed the excitement of the three-day weather event.

Those of us who would be trapped in our homes because of the storm planned to tackle the projects we always put off. At least that’s what we claimed. But we learned that “There’s no place like home” takes on a whole new meaning when home is buried under a snowdrift and you can’t even open your door, so you’re stuck inside for days.

When we were warned about the monumental snowstorm barreling down toward us, we reacted accordingly: We went shopping.

I suspect that if a “reliable” source predicted that the world would end in 12 hours, our collective instinct would be to race to the store “before it’s too late!”

I didn’t need anything, but when I drove past the IGA the night before the weather event and saw a crowd fighting over the last available cart — the one with wheels that go in opposite directions — I realized that everyone else was buying stuff. That made me nervous, and lemming that I am, I ran into the store and bought a roast. I bought a roast because that’s what the woman in front of me bought (see, that’s the thing about us lemmings!) and she looked like she knew what she was doing. I chased her out of the store to find out how she planned to cook hers.

“As a pot roast,” she said, and added as she disappeared into the pre-storm darkness, “Don’t forget to braise it first.”

Braise. Great, a weather event of monumental proportion was barreling toward us and I had to find a dictionary.

Actually, I was looking forward to spending time in the house because of the dozens of projects I’ve been ignoring: I would put photos in albums, sew on buttons, store holiday decorations and vacuum up the tree. But the most pressing project was my kitchen floor. Several days before a friend had asked when I’d changed my floor from yellow tiles to dark brown. I hadn’t.

The storm hit the next morning. I spent the first six hours watching it snow. It was beautiful. I stood out in it so I could someday tell my grandchildren that “grandma was outside in the middle of a monumental weather event.”

By the time I got serious about all my projects it was dark. I could have started on the floor, but everyone knows floor-scraping is a job for daylight hours. So I read a book. A whole book in one sitting. Then I went to bed.

It was still snowing the next morning. Not beautiful, but pretty. Since I wasn’t going anywhere, I stayed in my ’jamies and ugly red Elmer Fudd slippers all day. I didn’t bother to take a shower or comb my hair and am only saying I brushed my teeth because my dentist reads this paper. Oh yeah, I flossed, too. I was about to scrub that floor when I remembered the roast and got the dictionary.

Braise: to coat meat in flour and sear in hot oil to seal in the juices. Oh, please! Who, in the midst of a monumental weather event, doesn’t just skip the braise? I did, even though I’ve had some unfortunate experiences when I’ve skipped steps before. In fact, the results of what happened when I skipped the “put lid on blender” step were part of what needed to be scraped off the floor.

Nonetheless, I skipped braise, which meant I had the whole day left to clean the floor and tackle all those other projects and then end the day with the crossword puzzle. But, since the dictionary was out, I did the puzzle first. Then I watched the snow fall. It was depressing, so I started a new book to cheer myself up. Then I ate the dry pot roast I should have braised. Then I went to bed.

The next morning it was over. The monumental weather event was history and everyone was back to their regular routines, all of them talking about how much they accomplished while trapped inside their homes for days. How they put away the last of the decorations, scrubbed floors, sorted photographs albums, sewed on buttons, braised pot roasts and remembered to floss. And I lied right along with the rest of them.

And now, as I sit under a palm tree and stare at the snow pictures in the Reporter week after week, I have to confess that I kind of miss the excitement of those monumental weather events.

(I’m lying again.)