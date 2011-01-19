From the school superintendent: January snowflakes – Items of interest for parents and community

BY INTERIM SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT ROBERT PARRY

CTC SURVEY

A CTC student survey will be administered in school on Friday, February 4, during 1st period. A parent survey was mailed on January 13 and we ask your cooperation in completing the survey and returning it in the stamped, self-addressed envelope. Thank you.

METHOD TEST PREP

Our juniors have been enrolled in a new SAT Prep program called Method Test Prep, funded on a trial basis by the Shelter Island Educational Foundation. Its continuation is dependent on its active use by a majority of our small junior class.

FREE HOMEWORK HELP, LIVE TUTORING

The public library has signed up for a new program and anyone with a Shelter Island Public Library Card can try it and use it regularly by visiting the library’s website at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org, click on the blue “Live-brary” icon. Guidance Counselor Mark Palios is prepared to help your son or daughter navigate the site the first time.

HEALTHSMART

A question was raised about how we teach the health curriculum. We use a program called HealthSmart, sponsored by the Suffolk County Department of Health and Eastern Suffolk BOCES. All of our elementary teachers and several high school teachers (including Mrs. Siller and Mr. Becker) were trained in this curriculum. Each elementary classroom teacher works the specific grade curriculum, and this year Mrs. Siller is teaching middle school and high school students the appropriate parts of the HealthSmart curriculum.

MID-TERM TEST SCHEDULE

Rather than lose two or three school days to mid-term testing, I asked the teachers who need a double or triple period for an extensive test to let us know and Mr. Palios created a schedule to accommodate that without abandoning a regular schedule.

SCHOOL NEWSLETTER

The latest edition of the “Blue & Gray Chronicles” is published on the school website, sischool.dev6.hamptons.com (under the Publications & Forms tab), and is available in a printed edition at Town Hall, the library, the senior citizens center and in the school lobby. Anyone who would prefer to have a printed copy mailed to them should contact Donna Clark, at 749-0302, extension 526.

SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH

The ad for the Shelter Island superintendent position was in the New York Times Week in Review on January 9, 2011 and will be repeated on January 23, as well as on the Times’ online service. In addition, 1,100 letters were mailed to an extensive list of contacts, informing them of the vacancy and asking them to inform well-prepared candidates. Closing date is early February.