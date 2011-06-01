FROM THE DESK OF THE SUPERVISOR

Moving towards true home rule

Another step, however tentative, towards Shelter Island Town assuming control of its destiny — true home rule — occurred recently with State Supreme Judge Patrick Sweeney citing our Nicolls Patent in his well-crafted opinion striking down a DEC-mandated $10 annual license for fishing in local waters.

Following our significant victory last year when the DEC accepted Shelter Island town’s urging that we should be allowed to supplement DEC regulations with our own restraints on pesticide use in our wetlands, I feel we could be in the early stages of a significant devolution of power from remote, large government entities to well-managed and healthy local governments.

The DEC will appeal last week’s decision but I feel Judge Sweeney (who retired last week as a full-time judge and went out smartly in my view), wrote a well-reasoned, tight opinion. Our Nicolls Patent, issued in May 1666 by Governor Nicolls and granted to “Nathaniell and Constant Silvester,” miraculously but appropriately confers rights on each one of us even today in the turbulent second decade of the 21st century. Its relevance and power echo down through the years.

For example, a June 1919 deed, apparently by a descendant of the original patentees, conveys “the lands under the waters of Dering’s Bay or Harbor including Chase’s Creek … Coecles Bay or Harbor including … Congdon’s Creek; … West Neck Harbor; … Menantic Creek,” and specifies the town’s authority with respect to “the right to fish from boats on and in the said waters” and “the right to prevent others not residents of the Town of Shelter Island from so fishing in said strip.” History is alive and well.

There was a curious reference in the December 23 Reporter article on Judge Sweeney’s decision to our Town Attorney being initially hesitant to join in the law suit, implying a reluctance or opposition. She was only doing her job meeting her responsibilities to you — the taxpayers — we don’t want to waste taxpayer money on lawsuits without merit. Nor do we want to appear to the DEC, who for better or worse are not going away any time soon as regulators of Shelter Island, as empty political grandstanders. After prompt and thorough research of the law and facts, she advised the Town Board a suit had sufficient merit to proceed and we voted to join in.

At my request, Town Attorney Dowd represented the town personally, not hiring expensive outside litigation counsel, and this involved, on her part, some late night writing of briefs and extensive coordination with the other towns’ counsels, often under tight time pressures.

I might conclude this new year note by expressing, on behalf of all of us safely here at home, our deep gratitude to our men and women defending our freedoms overseas, for their courage, dedication and sacrifice. We owe you more than we can ever repay. Thank you.

And there is sacrifice and courage here at home. In my little job I have come to respect and admire many fellow Islanders who quietly and bravely carry on. While I see my basic job as not spending a dime more than is absolutely necessary to deliver to you, the taxpayers, the services and support you expect and deserve, I do enjoy keeping my door open at all times and am available.

These are exceedingly difficult times, economically and spiritually, and let’s strive together to continue to keep our little Island the exception to the dismal scenario all around us as much as we can. You already have helped mightily in this effort and please continue to do so.

My warmest wishes for a happy, healthy and more prosperous 2011.