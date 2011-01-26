Firefighters turn calendar boys

Check out the Shelter Island Fire Department’s Calendar, on sale now and for a good cause. Copies can be purchased for $12 and are available at Fedi’s, Pat & Steve’s, Greeny’s, Hubbard’s, Bella Vita, the Heights Pharmacy, Piccozzi’s and Stars. Proceeds will be donated to the Burn Center at the Stony Brook University Medical Center. Each month introduces a different Shelter Island volunteer against a variety of backgrounds. William Anderson III, above, loves April showers.