Firefighters turn calendar boys for charity

If you don’t have a 2011-2012 calendar yet, or even if you do, check out the Shelter Island Fire Department’s Calendar, which is on sale now and for a good cause.

Copies can be purchased for $12 and are available at Fedi’s, Pat & Steve’s, Greeny’s, Hubbard’s, Bella Vita, the Heights Pharmacy, Piccozzi’s and Stars. Proceeds will be donated to the Burn Center at the Stony Brook University Medical Center.

Each month of the 8 1/2- by 11-inch calendar introduces a different Shelter Island volunteer — in full color and against a variety of backgrounds. Get a copy while they last and support this fundraising effort.