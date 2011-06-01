Editorial: When does a letter cross the line?

When the Reporter published a letter to the editor last month attacking our editorial cartoonist, we didn’t like it. The letter was unpleasant, to say the least. As indicated by those who responded in print, the ill will in that letter was out of place for this community.

So why was the letter published? Regrettably, we could find no cause for rejecting it in our letters policy.

The Reporter has tried to maintain an open forum for reader comment through our letters to the editor. A letter is rejected if the writer is not properly identified, if facts asserted cannot be verified, if it broadcasts a private (rather than public) dispute or if it is libelous.

As a business entity, we have the right to reject a letter deemed to be in bad taste or otherwise offensive. Nothing in the First Amendment guarantees a private citizen the right to be published in any given newspaper. Declining to publish a letter is not censorship.

However, to prohibit a letter based on something as subjective as good taste is inherently problematic. What kind of a newspaper arbitrarily silences criticism of its own political commentary? One of the most important functions of the letters page is to allow readers an opportunity to question, criticize or rebut what we have already published. Without a stated policy barring the letter, we were not willing to reject it.

The Reporter’s liberal letters policy is a point of pride for us. It guarantees the airing of views other than our own and those expressed at Town Hall. But it is not without limits that may need to be reviewed from time to time.

When a community shares a set of values, few rules are needed to protect individual interests. We see this in town government — as the Island grows and changes, new laws are proposed to explicitly prohibit acts that were once kept in check by simple common courtesy or common sense. Like some politicians, we too are loath to add a rule in response to one bad apple.

But the reaction to this letter from our readers was unprecedented. And this was not the first time a letter was so venomous that it made us flinch.

The editorial staff of the Reporter has decided to supplement our letters policy with one additional criterion — we will not publish malicious letters. Rejection of a letter on the grounds of malice will be a judgment call, no doubt. But an expression of ill will toward anyone, whether a public or private figure, is not the kind of civil discourse the Reporter wants to promote.

We propose a new letters policy for the New Year — may it be free of viciousness and full of vigorous debate and compelling commentary.