Editorial: Calling on parents to face tough questions

Last week, parents of Shelter Island School students received a questionnaire from Communities That Care, also known as CTC, a group of local leaders working to minimize substance abuse by Island youth. A companion survey will be administered to students in Shelter Island School classrooms early next month.

Parents, please take the time to fill out and return the form you received in the mail, and encourage your kids to give honest answers on their questionnaires.

This is the second two-part survey by CTC. The first, conducted in 2008, helped the group to identify factors and behaviors prevalent on Shelter Island that put our kids at risk for drug use. The questionnaire, used by millions of participants across the country, is not specific to Shelter Island — but that doesn’t mean it is not relevant to us. The questions are well-tested and designed to give meaningful statistical results through a totally confidential process.

And many questions are right to the point, asking for parent responses to statements like:

“My child has friends who drink alcohol.”

“It would be okay with me for my child to smoke a little pot if he/she would leave other drugs alone.”

“Law enforcement is doing a good job in keeping alcohol away from students.”

The survey is not intended to point fingers but to characterize how the various parts of our community — parents, police, school, churches, peers — are engaged on this issue. The survey will tell CTC coordinators whether the programs launched for distinct age groups have made a difference. Those programs, which began in 2008, offer mentoring to older students, one program with Island adults from across the community and another using youth mentors called the Buddy-to-Buddy Program. Parents of younger children have spoken highly of the Guiding Good Choices program, which gives families the communication and decision-making skills to deal with the pressures of adolescence.

The survey will also tell whether or not new risk factors have arisen within any particular age group. It yields data on student access to specific drugs and also looks at greater societal factors, including the influence of the alcohol industry and television. An issue that has made headlines elsewhere but is discussed little locally is also on the questionnaire — bullying, which has been linked to an increased risk of substance abuse.

The survey is no panacea for addiction problems, and no one knows that better than the volunteers of CTC. But it is a tool, one that becomes more beneficial with increased use. And because we have such a small population to begin with, it is vital that as many people as possible participate in this survey.