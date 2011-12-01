Editorial: A new plan to protect the Island’s causeways

Most everyone on Shelter Island sees the need for preventing intensive development of the Island’s fragile coastal areas. The issue rose to the top of the town agenda in 2010 when plans emerged to rebuild the only house on the First Causeway to Ram Island, a house some residents said never should have been built. After much hullabaloo, the Zoning Board issued a permit allowing for a new house no bigger than the original.

Since that time, the Town Board and a task force of officials and citizens have been trying to figure out the best way to protect coastal areas from the environmental impacts of development. The initial path seemed obvious — adopt a moratorium to prevent new construction while strengthening the law that came into play during the causeway rebuild project.

That law, Section 133-11 of town code titled the “Undeveloped Coastal Barrier District,” was originally so weak as to be meaningless, making the plan to put teeth in it a sensible approach. But after a public hearing that spotlighted flaws in the federally designated boundaries of the coastal district, and a subsequent review by the Planning Board and its attorney Tony Pasca, the idea of the entire coastal barrier district being an environmentally distinct zone as drawn has been turned on its ear.

The Town Board is exploring options, which include:

• Revamping of the coastal law for the entire district.

• Focusing new rules only on undeveloped properties in the district, most of which are on the causeways.

• Defining fragile environments needing special protection and crafting new law for all such environments.

• Strengthening existing wetlands and flood damage prevention laws to limit construction in coastal areas.

On Tuesday, the board indicated a preference for a causeway-only zone now, and future efforts to address the many environmental issues raised by the task force via the wetlands and other codes. Not a bad approach but one that is so different from the early efforts that it does feel a bit rushed as the town is determined to vet and adopt a law before the moratorium expires on March 31.

The board must do something — development of the causeways has threatened too many times in the past, with no follow-through action from the town. And the clock is ticking — a desire to keep the construction moratorium from extending beyond a year’s time limits the Town Board’s options.

A causeway zone may have the narrow focus and widespread support needed to be meet the deadline. But it is only a start if the town is serious about addressing environmental impacts unique to our coastlines.