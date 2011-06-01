DeStefano to be honored among top golf instructors

Gardiner’s Bay Country Club golf pro and instructor Bob DeStefano was named a “2010 Top 50 Kids Teacher” last week by U.S. Kids Golf. Mr. DeStefano was selected for his “exemplary dedication to the growth and development of kids golf,” according to Chris Carme, a U.S. Kids Golf representative. Mr. DeStefano will be honored along with the other 49 recipients during a special reception later this month at the Pro Golf Association Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida. U.S. Kids Golf is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping kids have fun learning the game of golf; it sponsors golf tournaments and sells golf equipment, sized for younger players, as well as learning programs.