Cosmos conquer Island boys' basketball squads
The varsity and JV boy basketball squads travelled to Ross tonight looking for wins, but both went home with notches in their losses columns.
The varsity boys kept the score within just a few points for the entire game, but Ross ultimately edged out the Islanders in the final minutes of a fourth quarter nail-biter. The final score was 59-53, Ross.
The JV boys Indians just barely lost, too, 42-38.
The JV Indians play will at home on Tuesday against Stony Brook at 4:30 p.m. Varsity tips off at 6:15 p.m.
Yesterday’s girls’ basketball games were canceled due to snow. The girls will play at home on Monday against Port Jefferson. The JV girls’ match starts at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity game at 6:15 p.m.