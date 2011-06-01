Brain Teasers: Southside Neighbors
1. Jewish month
5. Diet essential
9. Kind of jar
14. Ashcroft’s predecessor
15. “Mi chiamano Mimi,” e.g.
16. Anoint (archaic)
17. Untruthfulness
19. Joins
20. “___”
22. Colorful salamander
23. ___ gestae
24. Involuntary movement
26. For readers and readings
30. Alum
31. Cap
33. Bread spreads
34. Feudal lord
35. 1969 Peace Prize grp.
36. Bias
37. Bauxite, e.g.
38. Double-reed instruments
40. Anderson’s “High ___”
41. “Otherwise…”
43. Romance, e.g.
44. Store convenience, for short
45. Butts
46. Fancy
47. Carpentry tool
49. Supporter
50. Middle of the road
51. Shrinks
57. Orbital point
59. Not aromatic
60. “Silly” birds
61. Boorish
62. Ocean menace
63. Money in the bank, say
64. Went on the lam
65. Cold one
Down
1. Kind of dealer
2. Abstruse
3. “Green Gables” girl
4. Harassed
5. Storage spots
6. Seed coverings
7. Baptism, for one
8. Entertainment venue
9. Big mouth
10. About
11. Choices
12. Place of worship
13. Home, informally
18. A poetic form
21. Booty
25. Character
26. ___ del Sol
27. Elemental varieties
28. Close calls
29. Carbonium, e.g.
30. Payment transfer
32. Go slowly
34. Tourist trap
39. Drone, e.g.
42. Decree
46. Adorned, in a way
48. Aplomb
49. Party to a marriage
50. “Roots,” e.g.
52. Time of repentance
53. Foot
54. Antares, for one
55. Little kid
56. Boat with an open hold
58. Undertake, with “out”