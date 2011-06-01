Brain Teasers: Southside Neighbors

Across

1. Jewish month

5. Diet essential

9. Kind of jar

14. Ashcroft’s predecessor

15. “Mi chiamano Mimi,” e.g.

16. Anoint (archaic)

17. Untruthfulness

19. Joins

20. “___”

22. Colorful salamander

23. ___ gestae

24. Involuntary movement

26. For readers and readings

30. Alum

31. Cap

33. Bread spreads

34. Feudal lord

35. 1969 Peace Prize grp.

36. Bias

37. Bauxite, e.g.

38. Double-reed instruments

40. Anderson’s “High ___”

41. “Otherwise…”

43. Romance, e.g.

44. Store convenience, for short

45. Butts

46. Fancy

47. Carpentry tool

49. Supporter

50. Middle of the road

51. Shrinks

57. Orbital point

59. Not aromatic

60. “Silly” birds

61. Boorish

62. Ocean menace

63. Money in the bank, say

64. Went on the lam

65. Cold one

Down

1. Kind of dealer

2. Abstruse

3. “Green Gables” girl

4. Harassed

5. Storage spots

6. Seed coverings

7. Baptism, for one

8. Entertainment venue

9. Big mouth

10. About

11. Choices

12. Place of worship

13. Home, informally

18. A poetic form

21. Booty

25. Character

26. ___ del Sol

27. Elemental varieties

28. Close calls

29. Carbonium, e.g.

30. Payment transfer

32. Go slowly

34. Tourist trap

39. Drone, e.g.

42. Decree

46. Adorned, in a way

48. Aplomb

49. Party to a marriage

50. “Roots,” e.g.

52. Time of repentance

53. Foot

54. Antares, for one

55. Little kid

56. Boat with an open hold

58. Undertake, with “out”