Brain Teasers

TRIVIA QUESTION

About 50 years ago, Route 114 southbound through the Center was re-directed east on Manwaring Road to the Whale’s Tale circle, then south on St. Mary’s through Case’s Corner. What was the purpose of this change in course?

SOLUTIONS

January 13 Trivia question:

Thirty years ago, these items were among those offered to new customers of a North Fork business in its Reporter ad. What business was making the offers, and for what were they made?

Fannie Farmer Cookbook, Spaulding Official Basketball, Keystone Camera Kit, 24”x48” folding table, GE Portable Cassette Recorder.

Answer:

The Southold Savings Bank offered the premiums for new savings accounts at rates from 12 percent to 14.33 percent. A deposit of $10,000 would have earned the portable tape recorder, from among other items!