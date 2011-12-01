Brain Teasers

TRIVIA QUESTION

Thirty years ago, these items were among those offered to new customers of a North Fork business in its Reporter ad. What business was making the offers, and for what were they made?

Fannie Farmer Cookbook, Spaulding Official Basketball, Keystone Camera Kit, 24”x48” folding table, GE Portable Cassette Recorder.

SOLUTIONS

December 23 Trivia question & answer: About 30 years ago, “a young Parisian couple with a 13-year-old daughter” took an ad in the Reporter. What were they looking for?

Answer: A swap of their apartment — “near the Eiffel Tower and Les Invalides” — for a month on Shelter Island.

January 6 Crossword solution:

Southside Neighbors