Boys Basketball: Islanders lose to undefeated Greenport Porters

Both the varsity and JV Indians had a tough time against Greenport in their matches on the Shelter Island home court on January 14. Though the varsity boys lost 72-43, they gave a strong performance against Greenport, who is currently 6-0 in the league and 9-0 for the season. The junior varsity boys also lost against the Porters, 60-38.

VARSITY

Things looked grim for the varsity Indians (1-6) at the start of the game. Greenport scored first 30 seconds in and continued making shots while the Indians were unable to sink a basket.

A couple of misplaced Shelter Island passes sent the ball bouncing out of bounds and just 2 minutes into the game the score was 10-0, Greenport. Shelter Island called a timeout to regroup, but as soon as they got back on the court a Greenport player slapped away an Islander’s shot attempt with a demoralizing block. Just a few seconds later, Greenport’s Sean Charters sank a 3-pointer, followed by a jump shot from the Porters’ Tremayne Hansen, making the score 15-0.

From the first three minutes, varsity Coach Mike Mundy had a bad feeling about this game, he said.

Things started to turn around for Shelter Island when Jimmy Read got the team on the scoreboard at 4:22 with a shot from way outside. Then Andrew BeltCappellino continued to sank a 3-pointer, which was followed up 20 seconds later by a layup from Read, reviving the Indians’ spectators cheers from the stands. The Islanders continued their run when BeltCappellino sent the ball to Aaron Johnson inside, who made a quick spin move and sank a jump shot. He was fouled with 23.9 seconds remaining and sank one of his free throws. “Jimmy and Andrew are our biggest hustlers, they hustle on defense and offense,” said Coach Mundy.

Porters Dantre Langhorn got a shot in before the buzzer, making the score 15-10. The Indians’ 10-point run was clear: “I think that’s when they realized, ‘these guys came to play,’” said Coach Mundy. “I think we shook them up a bit.”

The Indians played continued competitively throughout the second quarter, trading baskets with their opponents. Both Read and BeltCappellino sank 3-pointers and Christian Napolitano scored 5 points in the second quarter. Napolitano, who’s coming off an injury, “came in and was very effectively,” said Coach Mundy.

The Indians started to flag in the second half, however. “We got a little tired and started making a lot more mistakes,” explained Coach Mundy. Greenport capitalized on those mistakes with the help of the two tallest players on the court, Hansen and Langhorn, who scored 20 and 18 points, respectively. “They’re the biggest guys we’ve faced, but this game is the first game we didn’t get blown out on rebounds,” said Coach Mundy. But during the fourth quarter, the Indians’ defense fell apart and the Porters pushed on to a 72-43 victory.

They didn’t take home the victory, but Coach Mundy was pleased with the match. “This was definitely our best game. If we could have played a shorter game, it would have been a better game. But no complaints about this one.”

“Shelter Island played really tough,” said Greenport Coach Al Edwards. “We played a little sloppy tonight, but credit to them our sloppiness is from their hard play and really getting after it. Can’t take that away from them.”

The Indians lost Tuesday night to Port Jefferson, 69-29. They play at Pierson at 6:15 p.m. tomorrow.

JUNIOR VARSITY

The junior boys had a difficult time against Greenport on January 21. The Porters jumped out to an early lead, putting up 18 points in the first quarter. The Indians had just 5, 4 of them coming from freshman David Oliver.

The Indians suffered from multiple turnovers and allowed their opponents plenty of shot opportunities, and the Porters capitalized on those chances. At the end of the first half the score was 28-18, Greenport.

Nate Mundy scored most of the Indians’ points during the third quarter, with a 3-pointer, 4 free throws and 2 jump shots. With help from a jump shot from Oliver and a free throw from Drew Garrison, the Indians put up 12 points. Greenport was playing with a solid shooting percentage, however, and put 17 points on the board. They were a force beneath the boards, too. “I thought we played poorly on the defensive boards,” Coach Card said. The team was missing Spencer Gibbs and Wyatt Brigham, two of their largest players who could have helped under the net. The third quarter ended 45-30, Greenport.

The late-game comeback the Indians were hoping for never came, and Greenport took home the win, 60-38.

“We had a few turnovers that we definitely should not be having at this point,” Coach Card explained. “One turnover is too many.” He now has the kids wear gloves for part of their practices to help improve their mechanics and cut down on unforced turnovers. “The gloves give them less traction, so instead of having the feel of the ball, you have less feel, so you need to focus more on catching the ball.”