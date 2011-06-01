Boys Basketball: Indians fall in year-end match

It was a bitter end to 2010 for the Indians boys, who lost on their home court to East Rockaway on December 29. The JV and varsity visitors travelled all the way from Nassau County for the non-league match-up, so they had plenty of time to celebrate their victory on the long bus ride home. But both the JV and varsity Indians squads are looking forward to a fresh year and a full schedule in 2011.

VARSITY FALLS TO FAST-PACED PLAY

“They came out hard on us,” explained Coach Mike Mundy. East Rockaway set the tone from the start with a hard defense that rolled over the Indians in the first quarter. “They came out fast, attacking the ball, pushing the ball — a much, much faster speed.” East Rockaway put 17 points on the board in the first quarter while holding Shelter Island to just 4: one basket from sophomore Chandler Olinkiewicz and one from senior Kyle Johnson.

The Indians got a foothold in the second quarter with 10 points, half of them from starting junior Jimmy Read, who led the team in scoring with 12 points total. Kyle Johnson injected some energy into both his teammates and the Indians spectators when he jumped above an East Rockaway player who was going for a breakaway layup and slapped his shot into the floor with a resounding thud. East Rockaway still scored another 11 points by the end of the half, lengthening their lead to 28-14.

The Rocks continued to wear down the Indians in the second half, putting the game out of reach by the end of the third quarter with 22 points, making the score 50-28. The final score was 60-36, East Rockaway.

The score of yesterday’s game against Stony Brook was not available when the Reporter went to press. The varsity Indians’ next game is on their home court against Bridgehampton at 6:15 p.m. tomorrow.

JUNIOR VARSITY MISSES THE MARK

The JV Indians’ shot percentage was their ultimate downfall in their match-up with East Rockaway on December 29. “We shot maybe 5 percent, very poorly” said JV Coach Jay Card. “We had all the opportunities a coach could want but nothing would drop.” [See ‘New tool helps Indians’ on page 21 on how they’ll try to improve their accuracy.] Still, he said, “the kids played hard from start to end.”

The boys played a strong defense, giving up just “35 points to a really good team, we just came up short on the offensive side,” Coach Card said. The Island boys still kept the game exciting with a 12-point comeback in the fourth quarter while keeping East Rockaway to just 3 points. It still wasn’t enough to overcome their early scoring deficit and East Rockaway took home the win, 35-27.

“I’m not disappointed by the effort,” said Coach Card.

He’s noticed a definite improvement since the start of the season. “You can tell the game’s slowing down a little bit for some of them, because they have options. The more comfortable they are the slower the game will get and the better we’ll get,” he explained. “So that’s kind of how you gauge how the progress is coming.”

The score of yesterday’s JV’s game against Stony Brook wasn’t available by the time the Reporter went to press. Junior varsity’s next game is on their home court against Smithtown Christian at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow.