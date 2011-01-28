Blood supply hit hard by winter weather — you can help at Island blood drive Saturday

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Local residents can help by giving right here on the Island tomorrow, January 29, at the Shelter Island School gym from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The statewide emergency appeal was issued Thursday. According to a press release, the supply of several blood types, including O-negative (“universal donor”) blood, which are normally maintained at the three-to-five-day inventory level, have dropped below the two-day minimum level.

“Our first priority is to make sure that our 200 partner hospitals get whatever they need, whenever they need it,” said NYBC Vice President Rob Purvis. “Here’s the tough part — winter weather has a cumulative effect. We just get a handle on building up the blood supply after one storm, then get knocked down again by the next one. After so many snowstorms, and the loss of 8,000 units of blood in six weeks, you can see why we must keep asking for our neighbors’ help.”

Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport is echoing this appeal. “Your blood is needed more than ever. Please give blood at one of the local blood drives in your community,” said Pat Kiernan of ELIH in a hospital release.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can make an appointment for Saturday’s Shelter Island blood drive by calling Cheryl Brown (786-0853), Mary Payne (749-3181) or Judy Mehringer (749-2035).

Another blood drive will be held at the ELIH conference room on February 10, from 8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

For information on blood donations statewide, call the New York Blood Center at 1-800-933-2566 or visit online at nybloodcenter.org.

Eligible donors include those people at least age 16 (with parental permission or consent), who weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, are in good health and meet all Food & Drug Administration and health department donor criteria. People over 75 may donate with a doctor’s note.