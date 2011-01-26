50 YEARS AGO

Town team still winning

Shelter Island’s town basketball team continued its winning streak last Monday when it bested Bridgehampton 74-66 on the losing team’s court. Paul Disch racked up 24 points and Randy Sharp scored 19. The local group, which lost only to East Hampton this season, will meet Mattituck Monday evening. • JANUARY 28, 1961

25 YEARS AGO

Students on computers

[Superintendent Fred] Bement advised that two computers are currently available for use by 5th and 6th graders. The students work on programs called “Kids on Keys,” “Zork” and “Bank Street Writer.” However, Bement said, the computers are IBM’s ill-fated P.C. Jrs., and are very difficult to service. • JANUARY 30, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

The cedars of Shelter Island

There are groves and even a forest of red cedars on the Island. The most prominent grove is on the bend of Route 114, across from West Neck Road, where dark green foliage stands out vividly against the bare fields. • JANUARY 25, 2001