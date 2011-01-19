50 YEARS AGO

Docking facilities proposed for Congdon’s Dock

Shelter Island taxpayers will soon have an opportunity to vote on a community improvement with a novel string attached to it. The improvement is a 120-foot dock at Congdon’s Creek. The novel string is that the rental of some 20 berths at an annual fee should bring in more than sufficient funds to pay for its maintenance. • JANUARY 21, 1961

25 YEARS AGO

Eggs over easy (from Ima)

Few are lucky enough to get a stool at Carol’s Luncheonette or Disch’s drugstore for Sunday morning breakfast. They’re the only two places in town now to order eggs over easy. • JANUARY 23, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

Food pantry launched for those in need

As of this month, Shelter Island has its first food pantry, providing a central place for people to make food donations and for those in need to pick up supplies … Though the new food pantry is located in the Presbyterian Church, it is meant to serve the entire community. • JANUARY 18, 2001