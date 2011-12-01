50 YEARS AGO

Library adds new volumes

Recent arrivals at the Shelter Island Library include “The Listener” by Taylor Caldwell; “Morning at Jalna” by Mazo de la Roche; … “Decision at Delphi” by Helen MacInnes; “Hunting the Desert Whale” by Erle Stanley Gardner; “The Waste Makers” by Vance Packard … and “A Sense of Values” by Sloan Wilson. • JANUARY 14, 1961

25 YEARS AGO

Unemployment rate takes a dip

Shelter Island’s unemployment rate dropped during October to 7.3 percent from September’s 7.4 percent figure, according to statistics released by the Suffolk County Department of Labor. … Shelter Island continues to have the highest unemployment rate among East End towns and Suffolk County. • JANUARY 16, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

Outdoors with Jason Shields

Perhaps the easiest winter activity, aside from a good snowball fight or building a snowman, is sledding. … We do have Goat Hill. … It is mostly barren and rocky and ruts form when it rains heavily. But after a good snow, that scraggly hill is transformed into the sledding Mecca of Shelter Island. • JANUARY 11, 2001