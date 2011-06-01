50 YEARS AGO

Walter King and Stacy Manwaring retire

Walter and Stacy went into business together in the summer of 1921 when they opened the Center Garage on Route 114, across from the Shelter Island Public School. [It provided] “watching room” for high school boys who spent many a lunch period peering into the dismantled workings of the horseless carriage, which had long since come of age. • JANUARY 7, 1961

25 YEARS AGO

Cold snap doesn’t deter hunters

Senior Wildlife Biologist Mike Scheibel said that the largest deer taken Monday was a nine-point, 170-pound buck … Judging from the weight, age, antler development and reproductive tracts of the deer brought in Monday, the Island’s herd “looks excellent,” Scheibel said. • JANUARY 9, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

North Ferry to purchase a 30-car boat

By a vote of nearly two to one, members of the Heights Property Owners Corporation authorized their board of directors … to allow North Ferry to commission a 30-car boat [and] widen slips on both sides of the channel.

• JANUARY 4, 2001