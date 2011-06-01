Slide show: A look back at 2010

Islanders will not soon forget the images of 2010. Dominant among them are the photographs that show the profound pride and pain that followed the heroic death of Lt. Joseph Theinert on June 4, the Island’s first combat fatality since Vietnam. The saddest time in recent local history will also be remembered as one of the Island’s finest moments as a community stopped in its tracks to organize the largest funeral procession and memorial services ever held on Shelter Island.

[nggallery id=3 template=galleryview]

Suffering of a different kind preceded that tragic event — record rains at the end of March so engorged the Island that groundwater flowed into ponds for weeks after the storms. The Town of Shelter Island embarked on an unprecedented pumping project to lower Lily, Deer Park and Dogwood Lane ponds, but not until after some basements were wrecked and several roads were closed to through traffic for weeks.

Town Hall was the scene of many a controversy — new rules for real estate signs, a coastal construction moratorium, and overwhelming criticism of ballot propositions on extending supervisor and highway superintendent terms to four years. Roughly 80 percent of voters rejected the ballot measures in November.

Unresolved town issues from 2010 remain, including how best to protect the causeways from development and how to manage use of the town’s only public dock sips on Congdon Creek. Another continuing story: will the FAA’s involvement in 2010 mean that helicopters will be regulated in 2011?

The town posted a big win at the end of 2010 when the State Supreme Court ruled against the state’s marine fishing license.

In early 2010, the Island was shocked by the sudden death of a young man from an apparent drug overdose, fueling efforts by the Communities That Care group and others to raise awareness of drug use on the Island. One public awareness tool, Suffolk County’s drug map, was criticized for keeping East End drug arrests in the dark.

The past year marks the last in a three-year project to study the efficacy and impacts of 4-poster stations, corn-baited devices designed to treat deer with a tick-killing pesticide. Ticks declined, Cornell scientists found, but any future use of the town’s 60 4-poster stations awaits a final project analysis.

Election 2010 will be remembered for its mishaps. It started with a voting machine mix-up on Shelter Island the morning of Election Day and didn’t end for over a month, when Randy Altschuler dropped his re-canvassing challenges in the close race for Congress, won by incumbent Tim Bishop.

Election night results posted by the Suffolk County Board of Elections left Heights residents wondering if their votes were actually counted — the Island’s Election District 3 was the only one in the state apparently opting for a Libertarian comedian and a Rent is Too Damn High candidate to serve in the U.S. Senate. Official results corrected the early reporting errors.

Celebrations this year included another championship girls varsity volleyball team, Citizen of the Year honors for Mark and Mary Kanarvogel, ongoing new records for shooting his age in golf by Sid Beckwith, the youngest champions ever at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club (Sarah Roe and Russell Holmes), a trip down the Yellow Brick Road with the Shelter Island School Drama Club, a fine showing by the Shelter Island School Sailing Club, and a nod to our boys varsity basketball team and its spirit of sportsmanship in the New York Times.