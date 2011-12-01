A blockbuster start to cinema 2011

Movies at the Library will present the riveting “Sweet Smell of Success” on Tuesday, January 18 — a film exceptional not only for its brilliant cast, but also for its gritty, realistic dialogue and stunning cinematography.

Burt Lancaster is terrific as J. J. Hunsecker, a Walter Winchellesque writer of a “society” column, which is more of a tool of destruction for those who cross his path, making life worse for more decent folk. But it’s Tony Curtis who holds the movie together — always scheming and plotting and never letting a decent human emotion take precedence over his drive to succeed at any cost. Curtis is marvelous and was never again to achieve what he did here. Lancaster and Curtis create in this film perhaps the finest acting by a pair of actors in a single film.

The dialogue is unlike any other movie — clever film-noir lines with every actor having a unique way of expression; the dialogue is as sharp as the suits and as bleak as the slate grey cinematography. Clifford Odets and Ernest Lehman wrote the screenplay and deserve special recognition.

But there’s a third star in this production and that’s New York City itself. The on-location photography by James Wong Howe perfectly captures the nightlife in Manhattan and has never been matched.

There are many unbeatable qualities about this splendid film, and Lancaster and Curtis have never been better. The American film industry never produced a more enjoyably bitter film.

Don’t miss “Sweet Smell of Success” next Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the big-screen, surround-sound cinema on the lower level of the library. As always there will be popcorn and bottled water to accompany the thrill of the movie.