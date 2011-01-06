Letters to the Editor: Week of January 6, 2011

For more dock space

To the Editor:

I have to disagree with Glenn Waddington’s comment that the town needs to get its act together on use of existing slips before it builds more. For years my husband tried to get the town to build more slips at Daniel Lord Road, but his comments fell on deaf ears. The members of the Town Board were not interested in boating or fishing.

Presently there are over 20 stake-and-pulley systems at Daniel Lord Road, which are rented by the town at a cost of around $110 for three years. The slips at Congdon Road dock are $250 per year. A nice dock could be built, freeing space at Congdon Creek dock and putting quite a dent in the waiting list for dock space.

Since the slip rental has gone up $100 on the slips at Congdon Creek (there are over 20 slips there now and another section of dock could be added), I feel it would be in the town’s best interest to build a dock at Daniel Lord Road, charge $250 per slip and use the rental money for repairs to docks only. The expression “If you build it, they will come” comes to mind.

IRENE BYINGTON, SHELTER ISLAND





Bring in the new year

To the Editor:

It’s time to sweep out 2010 and bring in the New Year 2011. There will be challenges and change for all of us in the coming months, so brace up and move forward. Keep a positive spirit because the alternative is depressing.

Shelter Island should make a resolution to protect good government, fiscal responsibility and cooperation. No one can predict what 2011 will bring. Will we have more flooding? Will there be a building boom that will bring back the McMansions? Will there be a Brown Tide? A hurricane? I see the role of the Town Board as a respectful, representative, capable and proactive protector of our Island. It’s a good thing for Islanders to be engaged and for government to be responsive.

Another challenge will be the increasing difficulty of getting legislation passed in Washington. We had our hotly contested congressional seat here in the 1st District. I’m proud that Shelter Island’s turnout was 64.3 percent, which re-elected Tim Bishop. The rest of Suffolk County should be ashamed at their low turnout. Babylon had 39.8 percent turnout. Also, the census results indicate that we’ll lose two congressional seats due to declining population in New York. That’s not good for New York.

But, think positive. There were accomplishments in 2010. We brought back 100,000 of our men and women from Iraq. We now have three women on the Supreme Court. There is consumer and Wall Street reform. There were 1.1 million jobs created in 2010, which is more than the entire eight years of the Bush era. There has been growth in the real GDP as opposed to losses in quarters 1, 3 and 4 in 2008 and quarters 1 and 2 in 2009. The economic situation could have been much worse. We repealed DADT, passed Health Care Reform, and approved START.

I have always tried to be the eternal optimist. It’s good for your health and we should all try it. Wishing all of Shelter Island a happy and healthy New Year!

HEATHER REYLEK, SHELTER ISLAND





More on cartoon critic

To the Editor:

I am a registered Republican and find Barbara Eisen’s December 16 letter to the editor very unfortunate. I know the Waldners in a casual acquaintanceship. I have always found them a pleasant couple, happy to help and assist anyone who asks.

It is one thing to disagree with another person’s political viewpoint; quite another matter to wish someone ill, and rejoice in their difficult situation beause of political differences. I am afraid Ms. Eisen did herself far more damage and loss of standing in the community then she could have possibly inflicted on the Waldners. I wish the Waldners good health and fortune in the coming year.

JERRY GLASSBERG, SHELTER ISLAND





Lessons from letter

To the Editor:

I was astonished at the letter to the editor written by Barbara Eisen and published in the December 16 issue of the Reporter, in which she expressed her frustration at the political content of Peter Waldner’s cartoons by noting the pleasure she took in knowing that Mr. Waldner was closing his gallery.

I have read the Reporter regularly since the 1960s and do not recall such a display of malice in print from an Islander. Whether or not one agrees with Ms. Eisen’s politics, I would hope we all agree on the principle that one attacks the message, not the messenger. Though brief, the letter serves as a timely reminder of the path we must all avoid in our political discourse, for our common good.

DAVID HARMS, COBBETTS LANE





Thanks to firefighters

To the Editor:

Thank you to the Shelter Island Fire Department for your quick response to my chimney fire on [December] 28th. Your training and professionalism is to be commended.

PAUL SPEECHES, SHELTER ISLAND





Inspired by Islander

To the Editor:

At this time of year, as we dash about with holiday preparations, we also reflect on the year coming to a close. For us, our wonderful neighbor Jay Card Sr., who passed away in early spring of 2010, looms large in our thoughts and ruminations.

In 2001, we bought our place on Shelter Island. Our very first weekend out here was the one just following the attack on the World Trade Center, which we experienced in Manhattan. Thus from the start, Shelter Island was a haven of peacefulness, in sharp contrast to the tragic chaos in the city.

We consider ourselves very lucky to have several wonderful neighbors who welcomed us warmly to the Island. Among these were Jay and Marge Card, directly to our north. There are many here on Shelter Island who certainly knew Jay much better than we did — he was a native Shelter Islander and had many longtime friends and family on the Island. Ours was a friendship based on an accumulation of small, easy-going and simple shared moments. Through this interaction, Jay brought something large, meaningful and profound into our lives.

Jay showed us what neighborliness could really mean. He was distinctive — generous, jolly, reflective, wise and downright friendly. We often met for spontaneous talks across our shared deer fence. We were the fledgling gardeners, and Jay and Marge, talented and experienced gardener/farmers. Jay greeted us with a big smile. Usually our talk began with a few jokes and laments about the deer. But then, it went on to just about anything. He was very respectful and supportive of our beginner gardening efforts and gave us tons of useful advice. He was never condescending. Often, there’d be a knock at our kitchen window and there was Jay — with magnificent roses or fresh rhubarb from their garden, or fresh clams he’d just dug. He’d recount with glee how Marge prepared her baked clams or fruit pies and visit with us for a while. We’re not quite sure how he did it — but he brought grace and goodwill into all our encounters with him.

It felt like a throwback to some other kind of time, when there was a baseline of kindness, respect and playful humor that brought people together. Jay welcomed us to this Island and his spirit sustains us here.

We regularly look at each other and remark, with sighs of sadness as well as enormous feelings of gratitude and pleasure, “Wow, we are so blessed to have had Jay for a neighbor and a friend. There’s just no one like Jay!” Jay met his struggle with cancer with amazing optimism, determination and strength. It was real clear he loved his life and wanted to stay here with Marge. With a twinkle of eye and heart, Jay brought us inspiration and insight that we’ll take with us into this next decade. He inspires us about what it means to be human, and what it means to be connected to the earth. Thank you, Jay.

JUDITH GRODOWITZ AND REID BAKER, SHELTER ISLAND





Celebrating wreaths

To the Editor:

Never before in the history of the Historical Society has such a multi-generational group of volunteers come together to launch a new idea, the “Celebration of Wreaths.”

From kindergartners on up, 50 Shelter Island children contributed wreaths designed at home. Prize-winners were Gabriella Alvarado-Clark, Pacey Cronin, Charlie Cronin-Finlay, Keith Taplin and Ella Mysliborski.

Silver Circle entrants were generous with their talents, giving Jean Tuthill most votes. We are thankful for the teachers who helped initiate our first holiday contest.

At the conclusion of the open house, all decorated wreaths were returned to the contestants, winners were announced by Jean Dickerson, and each was given a musical snow globe donated by Phyllis Wallace.

This first annual seasonal event was the inspiration of Phyllis Wallace, Beverlea Walz and Jean Dickerson. Their effort began early in October and they were gratified by the interest of the wider Island community.

Phyllis began baking cookies a month in advance, as did Gert Bourne and Marion Gleason. Thirty dozen holiday cookies were consumed by enthusiastic guests of all ages. Beverlea decorated the parlor with a fresh spruce tree given by Peter Vielbig. She garnished it with antique ornaments belonging to the Havens House, adding other special holiday accents throughout the museum.

Then, all three volunteers created a make-believe winter sports village in the party room, charming visitors of every age. Two raffle gifts, a model train donated by Jean Dickerson and a living centerpiece designed by Stephanie Lebowitz, were won by new members of our community.

Thanks also to parking attendants Bob Harris and Bill Pedersen, who directed visitors to the barn. There an antique sleigh was filled with packages and there was a tall tree with a thousand white lights, courtesy of Bernie Gillespie. Chris Fokine and friends, who used their strength to move the sleigh from storage in the top floor of the barn. Flo Hosp gave each child a sticker snow person as they departed. Hostesses Valerie Levenstein, Angela van Rynbach, Kia Pedersen, Paulette Van Vranken, Belle Lareau, added holiday spirit in their seasonal red caps.

As December holidays come to a close, I have glowing memories of many guests of all ages, coming together to relish the warmth and hospitality of the Havens House Museum’s “Wreath Celebration” in 2010. It is my hope that many have enjoyed those same impressions, bringing them back to the Havens House in the future.

ELIZABETH PEDERSEN, TRUSTEE, SHELTER ISLAND HISTORICAL SOCIETY





A fond farewell

To the Editor:

This is a message of farewell to all my friends and acquaintances on Shelter Island. Alas, due to circumstances beyond my control, I am moving away from the Island to go back to my roots in Arkansas. I will miss my many friends here in Shorewood, at the library, and around the Island as well as in Sag Harbor, Greenport and the East End.

I hope to stay in touch via the Internet, phone and snail mail and encourage those who feel likewise to call for my new coordinates before I leave for Arkansas.

And I invite visitors to come and explore the many wonders of Little Rock and Arkansas! We have many enticing attractions, including the Clinton Library, the world’s longest pedestrian bridge over the great Arkansas River with 7 miles of riverside hiking/biking trails, world-class fishing lakes and streams and the gorgeous Buffalo River to float, dozens of beautiful state and national parks, horse racing in Hot Springs, the nation’s only diamond mine (where if you find a diamond, you can keep it!), and springtime weather and flowers starting in late February!

Come and see for yourself why so many people in the Midwest retire to Arkansas, once known as the Wonder State and the Land of Opportunity.

I hope to be back to visit often. In the meantime, a very happy New Year to all Shelter Islanders and especially to my own dear friends here.

NANCY BAXTER, SHELTER ISLAND





Thanks for your help

To the Editor:

Many thanks to those who helped a stranded stranger on Shelter Island. Through their help I reached my destination.

ROBERT W. FUNSCH, ENGLEWOOD, NEW JERSEY