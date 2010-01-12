Zoning Board: Debate continues on Ram Island house





Michael McLean will have to wait until December 22 to hear the board’s decision on his variance request to build a home on Tuthill Drive, after Zoning Board members said at their November 17 meeting that they would need more time to decide.





SHANTY BAY — RAM ISLAND

Mr. McLean is asking the board for a variance to build a house, cantilevered deck and pool at 44 Tuthill Drive, 20 feet from the frontyard setback instead of the required 40 feet. The property is in Zone AA reverting to A-residential.

Vice Chair Patricia Shillingburg said during the November 17 meeting, “The general sense is that we would like to be able to further discuss it.”

The postponement follows a split among board members during the November 10 work session, from which Zoning Board Chair Joann Piccozzi was absent.

Ms. Shillingburg and board member William Johnston III thought that granting the variance would set an unwanted precedent for future homes in the area. “I still have trouble with the 20-foot setback. Is this going to come back and bite us? You’re granting 50 percent less than what they’re supposed to have.” Ms. Shillingburg said the neighborhood would end up with “big house after big house after big house, 20 feet from the road, no question.”

Too late, replied board member Doug Matz: “You already have that situation now.” Mr. Johnston responded that although there are already homes close to the road, some pre-date modern zoning. His concern is the smaller homes turning into “monster” homes 20 feet from the road.

As part of their reasoning for supporting the request, board members Peter Ruig and Mr. Matz cited a 2004 letter from Mary Wilson, the Building Permits Coordinator, to the Department of Environmental Conservation. The letter describes a July 23, 2004 meeting among Town Board members Christine Lewis and Peter Reich, Ms. Piccozzi, Mr. McLean and Ms. Wilson. It states: “The consensus of this meeting is that the Zoning Board of Appeals variance will be granted so that the construction can be confined to the area landward of the 10-foot contour; said construction will not change the character of the neighborhood as most dwellings located to the south side of Tuthill Drive hug the road; denial of a variance would deny the applicant the use of his premises to its fullest potential.”

Ms. Wilson said that there was “no specific set of plans approved,” but that in light of the proximity of the other houses on the south side of Tuthill Drive to the road, past variances and the difficulties presented by the wetlands, “it seemed plausible at that time to go ahead and say, ‘yes we would consider that.’”

She explained, “The DEC would not even entertain an application if they did not have acknowledgement that the town would be willing to give.”

The wetlands buffer combined with the frontyard and sideyard setbacks make it impossible to build a conforming house on the lot. Mr. McLean received his wetlands permit from the DEC but will also have to receive a wetlands permit from the Town Board.

“Six years ago there was a meeting — and then six years of work took place — to make sure they weren’t going down some road they couldn’t go down … The letter makes a big difference,” commented Mr. Matz, and Mr. Ruig agreed.

Ms. Shillingburg noted that the decision was solely the Zoning Board’s, not the Town Board’s, and that Ms. Piccozzi did not inform Zoning Board members of what happened during the 2004 meeting.

Mr. Ruig mentioned that the project is supported by every neighbor on the street except one, which both he and Mr. Matz said should carry weight in the decision. Mr. Ruig further mentioned that Mr. McLean has been paying taxes on the lot for years as a buildable lot.

Mr. McLean’s plans call for a nearly 79-foot length of the house that would be broken up along the facade with indented sections. It has a maximum width of about 35 feet and total lot coverage, including the deck and pool, of 3,096 square feet. On the 0.59-acre lot, this constitutes a lot coverage of about 12 percent, smaller than the immediate neighbor’s lot coverage, Mr. McLean said. He added that the size of the house and its distance from the road would be typical for the area and that the architect took pains in his design to preserve neighbors’ views.

The board will vote on the request at its December 22 meeting.