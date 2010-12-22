What's Happening

A SPECIAL CHRISTMAS EVE

Pastor Bill Grimbol will lead his final Christmas Eve services as minister of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church this week — he is scheduled to retire in the summer of 2011.

On Friday, December 24, he will conduct a family service at 5 p.m. with stories and carols. The traditional Christmas Eve service will begin at 10 p.m. with music by the church choir as well as special music by vocal and instrumental soloists under the direction of Linda Betjeman.

For more information, call the church office at 749-0805.

YOUTH WINTER BOWLING

American Legion Mitchell Post 281 is sponsoring bowling on Saturdays for students in grades K through 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Youth Winter Bowling will begin on Saturday, January 8 and run through February 26. Lunch is included and the cost is $5 per week.

Space is limited so register for the program no later than January 5. Call Lee Oliver at 375-6751 to sign up.

FAMILY MOVIE MATINEE

The Shelter Island Library’s December selection for its family matinée is the computer-animated, 2010 comedy release, “Despicable Me,” which will be shown on Thursday, December 30 at 1:30 p.m. on the library’s lower level. Rated PG, the movie tells the story of the wicked villain, Gru, who is challenged by three little orphaned girls who improbably consider him potential Dad material.

STORY TIME RETURNS

Story Time with Mollie Numark will return to the Shelter Island Library on January 4, and continue every Tuesday from 11:20 a.m. to 12 noon. The popular series is designed for children ages 3 to 5 years.

CHANGE IN CONCERT PLANS

Due to scheduling conflicts, the family bluegrass band, Cherryholmes, will not be performing in concert on Shelter Island on Saturday, January 15. The Town Recreation Department is looking at other concert possibilities for the winter. Stay tuned!

ACROSS THE MOAT

ELVIS WEEKEND

Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre will present “Legends: Elvis & Friends,” hosted by Islander Joe Lauro, on Friday, January 7 at 8 p.m. The program will include rare performance clips and early interviews with Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash and others. Dancing to the music of Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks will follow the film. Tickets are $20 and will be available at the door.

On Saturday, January 8, the Picture Show will feature the classic Elvis film, “Blue Hawaii,” playing at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door. (The box office will be closed for the month of January.)

AT CANIO’S CULTURAL CAFE

Canio’s Cultural Cafe in Sag Harbor will host children’s book author Emma Walton Hamilton on Thursday, December 30 at 3 p.m. Ms. Walton will read from “Little Bo in Italy: The Continued Adventures of Bonnie Boadicea,” a book she collaborated on with her mother, Julie Andrews. Ms. Hamilton has co-authored 20 children’s books with her mother, six of which have been New York Times bestsellers.

At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, there will be a holiday jazz concert, featuring Steve Shaughnessy on bass and Tom dePetris on guitar. The two have played together for almost 30 years and will provide a program of original compositions as well as jazz standards. A free will donation will be requested.

AT TEMPLE ADAS ISRAEL…

Regular Friday evening Shabbat service will be held at the Temple at 6 p.m. on December 24. There will be a potluck dinner followed by text study and discussion on “Jews and Christmas: Then and Now.” Saturday morning’s service at 10 a.m. will include a special aliyah for those who have chosen a Hebrew name. Temple Adas Israel is located at Elizabeth Street and Atlantic Avenue in Sag Harbor.