What's Happening

LIVING NATIVITY

“This Night in Bethlehem” returns to St. Gabriel’s this weekend, thanks to a special arrangement with the Passionist Fathers. A large cast of Shelter Island students and community members will celebrate the Christmas story with music, song and dance at four performances — Friday, December 17 at 8 p.m., Saturday, December 18 at 5 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, December 19 at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 for adults, $10 for students ages 18 and under. Seating is limited; to save a place, call Maureen Johnston at 749-0001 or Theresa Andrew at 258-4707.

NEW PANTRY HOURS

The Shelter Island Food Pantry, housed in the Presbyterian Church, has new hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CHRISTMAS CAROLING

The PBA will host its annual program of community caroling on Wednesday, December 22. Transportation will be provided for the visits to home-bound Islanders. Carolers should plan on meeting at police headquarters at 5 p.m. Pizza at Bella Vita will follow the caroling, hosted by the PBA. For more information, call 749-0600.

WINDOWS FOR BEGINNERS

Mark Lindemann will conduct his monthly computer class for adult beginners on Tuesday, December 21 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The class takes place at the Shelter Island Library.

CHRISTMAS AT THE LEGION

In a “salute to local heroes, past, present and future,” American Legion Mitchell Post 281 will be open on Christmas Day from 2 to 6 p.m. for members, boosters and friends. There will be complimentary finger foods and hot hors d’oeuvres but everyone is welcome to bring a dish to share. The bowling lanes will be open as well. The Legion is also open Sunday through Friday from 6:30 to 10 p.m. but closed on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

ACROSS THE MOAT

BAY STREET CONCERT

Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre will host its third annual Holiday Concert and Sing-a-long on Tuesday, December 21 at 7 p.m. The evening will feature Broadway Irish tenor Ciaran Sheehan, accompanied by pianist Brenda Landrum. Admission is free to the public with a canned goods donation for the food pantry.

SATURDAY STARGAZING

The Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road in Southold, will be open for guided tours of the night sky through the observatory’s powerful telescopes on Saturday, December 18 from 7 p.m. to midnight — weather permitting. A donation of $5 is suggested for adults, $3 for children under 14. Call 765-2626 to check on the viewing conditions.

JAZZ LEGENDS LIVE

Jazz legends Ben Riley and Teddy Charles, accompanied by bassist Billy Johnson, will appear at the East End Arts Council Carriage House Studio on Tuesday, December 21 from 7 to 8 p.m. They will take part in a Q & A about the works of Thelonious Monk and Charles Mingus. A donation of $5 to $10 is suggested. The Carriage House Studio is located at 141 East Main Street in Riverhead. Call 369-2171 for more information.

AT CANIO’S…

Canio’s Cultural Cafe will celebrate the publication of Peter Cunningham’s photography book, “Are We There Yet? A Zen Journey through Space and Time,” with a talk by Peter Matthiessen on Friday, December 17 at 6 p.m. The book includes excerpts from Mr. Matthiessen’s “Nine-Headed Dragon River,” an account of his travels in the 1980s to visit some of the ancestors and descendents of Zen masters in 20th century Japan.

On Saturday, December 18 at 3 p.m., children’s book author Emma Walton Hamilton will read from “Little Bo in Italy: The Continued Adventures of Bonnie Boadicea,” a book she collaborated on with her mother, Julie Andrews. Ms.Hamilton has co-authored 20 children’s books with her mother, six of which have been New York Times best sellers.