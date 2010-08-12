WHAT’S HAPPENING

CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS PARTY

Santa will visit the Center firehouse on Sunday, December 12, bringing gifts for kids up to 8 years of age. The Shelter Island Fire Department’s annual party will start at 2 p.m. There will be refreshments, too.

A CELEBRATION OF WREATHS

Wreaths decorated by Silver Circle members, elementary school kids and Youth Center participants will be on display in the Havens House barn on Sunday, December 19 between 12 noon and 2 p.m. — part of the Havens Holiday Open House. Everyone is invited to enjoy cookies and cider in the house and tour the 1743 James Havens homestead, decorated for a colonial Christmas. If the weather permits, there will be a “Sleigh Bell Hayride.”

HOLIDAY CONCERTS

The Shelter Island School’s annual winter concerts will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, December 15 and 16 in the school auditorium. Students in grades 7 through 12 will perform on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; grades K through 6 will be on stage on Thursday at 7 p.m. The concerts are free and everyone is welcome.

HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE

The PTSA’s Holiday Boutique will open at the Shelter Island School on Tuesday, December 14 — a day when elementary school students can go shopping for gifts for family members. Please help the cause by donating new or gently used items for sale, especially gifts for dads. You can drop off any donations, including wrapping paper, bows and tape, inside Dan and Debbie Binder’s garage, 10 Bateman Road (use the large white garage door) or bring any items to the school on Monday, December 13 after 3 p.m. If you can help set up or wrap gifts, give Linda McCarthy a call at 745-2626.

FINES FORGIVEN

During the month of December, the Shelter Island Library will accept donations for the Shelter Island Food Pantry in lieu of fines for overdue books. Each item donated will waive up to $1 of library fines. The pantry needs rice, paper products, toiletries and household items. A more extensive list is available on the library’s website, readshelterisland.org.

SHOPPING AT THE MALL

The Youth Center is sponsoring a free shopping trip to the Smith Haven Mall on Saturday, December 11. Participants will meet at the Youth Center at 4 p.m. and plan to be back on the Island at about 10 p.m. Space is limited so those interested should contact Youth Center Director Ian Kanarvogel ASAP at siyouth@optimum.net.

CHRISTMAS CANTATA

The Shelter Island Community Chorus will be performing at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 19 at the Presbyterian Church. The program includes Mozart’s “Gloria,” Lloyd Larson’s nativity story with a medley of traditional and new Christmas music, and a jazz medley of secular music. The Presbyterian Church Bell Choir will also perform. The program is open to all and is free, but free-will donations will be welcome.

CALLING ALL BAKERS!

Several of the Island’s own are serving their country in the Armed Services this holiday season and a few “military moms” are organizing a “Bake Your Favorite Cookies for Our Troops” campaign. Those interested in participating can drop off their baked specialities — and a note, if you wish — at the Youth Center on Friday, December 17 between 5 and 7 p.m. Donations to help cover the postage would also be helpful. For more information, call Debbie at 749-8895.

ADULT COMPUTER CLASS

The next program in the Shelter Island Library’s series of computer classes will be held on Friday, December 17 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and will provide an introduction to computer maintenance. Participants will learn how to keep their computers free from viruses and other threats. Everyone is welcome; instruction is free of charge.

SAVE THE DATE

The Recreation Department has announced a date for the Island’s annual bluegrass concert — Saturday, January 15. This year’s featured group is Cherryholmes, a lively family band out of Nashville. Tickets at $20, $25 and $30 will be available through Brown Paper Tickets (brownpapertickets.com) starting this weekend.

CALLING ALL AUTHORS

In preparation for the second annual Shelter Island Library Book & Author Festival next July, the library would like to hear now from local published authors who might be interested in participating. The festival will include Shelter Island authors as usual but the library would also like to encourage authors from the North Fork and Sag Harbor to join in. The contact is Library Director Denise DiPaolo, 749-0042, extension 103, or email her at ddipaolo@suffolk.lib.ny.us.

ACROSS THE MOAT

HOLIDAY FILM SPECTACULAR

Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre will present The Legends Series: Historic Films Christmas Spectacular on Saturday, December 11 at 8 p.m. Compiled by Shelter Island filmmaker Joe Lauro, this “ultimate yuletide variety show” will include clips of vintage and classic holiday performances from the 1950s-1970s. The show will be followed by dancing to the New Orleans sounds of the Who Dat Loungers.

Tickets cost $20. Call the box office at 725-9500 or log on to baystreet.org.

CHORAL SOCIETY CONCERT

Several Shelter Islanders — Ellen Kornrumpf, Vivian Lindemann, Mel Mendelssohn, Tom Milton and Jack Monaghan — will be singing with the Choral Society of the Hamptons on Sunday, December 12 at 3 and 5:30 p.m. performances at the Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church. The concert includes “The Christmas Oratorio” of Johann Sebastian Bach and “Christmas Day,” a Choral Fantasy on Old Carols by Gustav Holst. Tickets are $25, $30 at the door for adults; $10, $15 at the door for youth. For reservations, contact choralsocietyofthehamptons.org, call 204-9402 or contact a Shelter Island choral member.

SYLVESTER MANOR FEATURED

Garden historian and journalist Mac Griswold will give an illustrated talk, “The History of Boxwoods in America — and at Sylvester Manor,” for the Horticultural Alliance of the Hamptons at the Bridgehampton Community House on Sunday, December 12 at 2 p.m. She will also touch on the highlights of her soon-to-be published book, “Slaves in the Attic: The Sylvester Family and Their Long Island Plantation.”

AT TEMPLE ADAS ISRAEL

Temple Adas Israel in Sag Harbor will hold a workshop on Tuesday, December 14 at 7:30 p.m. for those who were never given a Hebrew name. Participants will learn the history of Jewish names and be able to chose one for themselves. Everyone is welcome.

HOLIDAY BAND CONCERT

The Sag Harbor Community Band will return for its annual holiday concert at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14 at the Old Whalers’ Church in Sag Harbor. The band will be joined by the Long Island Sound Chorus of Sweet Adelines. Admission to the concert is free but a free-will donation will be appreciated.

METEOR SHOWER PARTY

The Custer Institute & Observatory will host a Geminid meteor shower party on Saturday, December 11, weather permitting, from 7 p.m. to midnight. The meteors originate from asteroid 3200 Phaethon and radiate from the constellation Gemini; the shower will take place between December 6 and 19. The suggested donation is $5 for adults, $3 for children. To check on the weather for viewing, call 765-2626.