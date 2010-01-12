WHAT’S HAPPENING

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

The Shelter Island School PTSA will host its annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 11 from 8 to 11 a.m. in the Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Scrambled eggs, pancakes and more will be on the menu. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children and $30 for a family (maximum of two adults). The cost includes a photo with Santa, too.

WCC HOLIDAY LUNCHEON

The Shelter Island Women’s Community Club will celebrate the season with its annual holiday luncheon on Tuesday, December 7 at 12 noon in Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church. Everyone is invited to bring a covered dish to share. Coffee, tea and dessert will be provided. Gently used items are also needed for the silent auction, a popular event feature.

Participants are encouraged to bring along a monetary donation or non-perishable food contribution for the Island Food Pantry housed at the church.

PEARL HARBOR DAY DINNER

American Legion Mitchell Post 281 will remember Pearl Harbor Day with a special dinner on Tuesday, December 7 at 6 p.m. Chef Fred Ogar will be preparing a menu of ham, sweet potatoes and all the trimmings. The cost is $15; reserve a place by calling Legion Hall at 749-1180.

ANNUAL TREE LIGHTING

Participate in the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in front of the Police Headquarters, sponsored by the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce, on Wednesday, December 8 at 7 p.m. WLNG will be on hand and hot chocolate, cookies and a visit from Santa will follow at the Youth Center in American Legion Hall.

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE

Join in the holiday spirit at Mashomack Preserve’s annual Open House, which will be held on Saturday, December 11 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Manor House. There will be mulled cider, eggnog and other refreshments, carol singing and a chance to tour the 19th century mansion, decorated for the season. Kids can enjoy nature craft activities, too, upstairs in their own space. For more information, call 749-1001.

KIDS DO CHRISTMAS

Members of the All Faith Youth Group will perform a program of songs, carols, readings and a dramatic sketch written by Pastor Bill Grimbol about angels trying to convince a motley group of shepherds that there is a star worth following and a baby absolutely worth visiting. The event will be hosted by Katherine and Marco Birch at their home on 15 Little Ram Island Drive on Sunday, December 12 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Refreshments will be served. Tickets cost $30 in advance, $40 at the door. Children are free, and parents of cast members pay $20 in advance. RSVP to Debbie at 749-0805. Proceeds will benefit the All Faith Youth Group.

FRIDAY DIALOGUES

This Shelter Island Library series continues at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 10 on the lower level of the library with “Saving Elephants in Thailand,” a program presented by Islander Kathleen Minder. During 2009 and again this year, Ms. Minder traveled to the Thai village of Ayutthaya where she worked on the rescue and rehabilitation of distressed elephants through the Phra Kochabaan Foundation.

The program is free; light refreshments will be served.

POLICE & YOUTH DIALOGUES

The Shelter Island All Faith Youth Group will hold the third in a series of dialogues with Shelter Island’s youth on Wednesday, December 8 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. The program is designed for students in grades 7 and 8. Father Dan Harris will participate as well as Detective Sergeant Thilberg and Police Officers Tom Cronin and Walter Richards. Supper will be hosted by St. Mary’s. Please RSVP to Debbie at 749-0805.

HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA

This family event at the Shelter Island Library on Saturday, December 11 will kick off at 1 p.m. with the movie, “Mickey’s Christmas Carol,” followed by Mollie Numark reading “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Then participants can make a holiday craft and enjoy homemade cookies and cider. Santa will also be paying a special visit to the library. Space is limited so RSVP by calling 749-0042.

‘VOICES FROM THE VAULT’

Tickets are still available for this Saturday’s performance of treasures found in the Shelter Island Historical Society’s vault. The 7 p.m. program at the Havens House will be followed by a champagne reception with the actors. Tickets cost $60; call 749-0025 for reservations. An interactive program with the actors, including some readings, will also take place at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday; tickets are $10 per person, $8 for students.

GUEST AT GRACE EVANGELICAL

Gene Heacock will be the special guest speaker at the Grace Evangelical Church at 11 a.m. this Sunday, December 5 at the Senior Activity Center. Mr. Heacock is a World War II Navy vet who served in all three theatres — Europe, Africa and the Pacific — and is now involved with the Faith Gospel Mission, supporting orphanages and churches in the Caribbean, Asia and Africa.

Mr. Heacock will talk about his Navy experiences as well as his current missionary work.

ACROSS THE MOAT

AT THE PICTURE SHOW…

In the holiday spirit, the Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will show the film “Scrooge” on Thursday, December 9 at 8 p.m. The 1970 musical version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” stars Albert Finney, Alec Guinness and Edith Evans. “Holiday Inn,” starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, will play on Friday, December 10 at 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $5 and are available at the door.

SATURDAY STARGAZING

The Custer Institute on Main Bayview Road in Southold will be open for guided tours of the night sky through the observatory’s powerful telescopes on Saturday, December 4 from 9:30 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting. There is a suggested donation of $5 for adults, $3 for children under 14. To check on the weather for viewing, call 765-2626.

SANTA RIDES THE RAILS

The Railroad Museum of Long Island will host its annual Holiday Open House on Saturday and Sunday, December 4 and 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum, which is adjacent to the North Ferry in Greenport. Admission is free.

Santa will arrive at 12 noon from the North Pole with gifts and goodies for the kids, and the LIRR Caboose #14 as well as Jaws, the snowplow, will be open to the public.

AT CANIO’S…

Come to Canio’s Cultural Cafe in Sag Harbor on Saturday, December 4 at 3 p.m. for afternoon tea and a demonstration of how to serve a holiday tea with Margaret Johnson, the author of “Tea and Crumpets.” Her book features recipes from Europe’s most elegant tearooms, simplified for the home cook.

At 6 p.m. there will be a presentation by Alicia G. Longwell on American landscape painting. Ms. Longwell is chief curator at the Parrish Art Museum in Southampton, which recently published “American Landscapes: Treasures from the Parrish Art Museum.”