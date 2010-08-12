Weather: A storm-free November

This past month of November has been most unusual in the respect that we had no severe coastal gale or high tide.

November is known as the time to take your boat out of the water, put up storm windows, cut up your standing field corn and tie it up in corn shocks to be husked later, cut and split your firewood and in the evening have a fire on the hearth. And on a northwest gale try to dig a mess of clams, or pick up some gritty washed-up scallops.

Yes, this past November has been gale-free. The fall-colored leaves have now fallen and are in your or your neighbor’s yard!

Many times in November if one had not taken his boat or yacht from its mooring, a November gale broke its mooring and the yacht was washed ashore or blown into another boat. Yes, with a good “weather-eye,” all those hazards never happened!

I will say that, with our present-day knowledge and a rising ocean level, more severe ocean storms can be in our future. They may not happen this year or the next, but more severe storms are in the years to come.

The warmest day in November was 62 degrees on the 17th. It was in the 60s on six days. Coolest nights were 27 degrees and occurred on the 3rd and 20th.

Lacking in November was our rainfall. Rain fell on five days. November is often a very wet month. Greatest rain in one day was 0.98 of an inch on the 17th. Total for this November was 1.95 inches. Let’s go back in the records and see when it was real wet in a November month.

The two wettest months ever recorded on Eastern Long Island were November 1944 with 10.22 inches of rain, and then November 1983 with 11.24 inches of rain. Long-term average rainfall for Eastern Long Island is around 3.45 inches per month.

We had east and northeast winds every day from November 5th to November 16th and only 0.18 of an inch of rain fell. Such is weather.

This coming month of December should give us our first snowflakes. Will there be enough to make our lawns and roads white? Time will tell. Skating? Wait and see.

By Richard G. Hendrickson

U.S. Cooperative Weather Station, Bridehampton, Long Island