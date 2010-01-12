Volleyball: Strongest showing ever at state championships













What is the difference between 0-6 and 1-5? Huge. It is the difference between being invited to the ball and dancing with the stars. It is the difference between “well, we tried” and “yes, we belong here.”





On November 20 the Shelter Island girls’ volleyball team took a trip to New York state’s Final Four for the fourth time in their history, and finally came away with a win. It is a testament to the level of play at the state semifinals that John Glenn, a past state champion that intimidates other Long Island teams by simply walking into the gym, and routinely beats class AA teams when they are a B school, can’t even get out of pool play. Playing at states is exhilarating and humbling.

The whole making-it-to-states experience is a bit surreal. Kindergarteners mixed with seniors during a school-wide pep rally on the Thursday afternoon before the team left. Courtesy of the Police Benevolent Association and the Lions Club, Dave McGayhey and Frank Vecchio presented the team with warm-up shirts, complete with each athlete’s name and number on it, along with a couple of shirts for their families to wear with pride.

The motor coach driven by Danny, our driver from last year, stopped in Mattituck to pick up the Long Island Class C champion Tuckers who were headed to states for the first time in their history. Cruising the thruway, the girls wrote their names and numbers on the bus windows.

That first night in Glens Falls, the girls emerged from their rooms at the Queensbury Hotel in heels and with sky-high optimism to make their way to the opening banquet in the Civic Center. Seniors Stephanie Vecchio and Mackenzie Needham described Shelter Island to the rest of the 19 teams there, while the girls had a great time scoping out the other athletes.

The Class C and D teams played in the afternoon on November 20, so the team slept in, then walked to Poopie’s, a friendly breakfast and lunch place where the staff and locals alike warmly wished us good luck.

Now a little nervous, we made our way to the Civic Center to watch the larger schools play. Then it was time to line up, shortest to tallest, in the corridors surrounding the courts. The excitement and energy was palpable as the teams waited for opening ceremonies to begin. The Indians broke the tension by revving up the “we don’t need no music” cheer. Other teams followed suit, and laughter and shouts rang through the halls.













Once the strains of the Olympic theme music started, the athletes quickly quieted, squared their shoulders, lifted their chins and emerged onto the courts, to cheers from family and friends.





The opening ceremony solemnity dissolved into fierce rivalry as the matches got underway. States is a whole different animal than league or even play-off matches. The setting is one factor, with two stories of stadium seating stretching above the courts. Knowing that college coaches are watching for new recruits is another. It is extremely fast-paced, with barely time to review the top priorities, or note which players to key in on for the upcoming set, before the whistle blows to start play.

Noise and nerves have played a huge factor in Shelter Island’s previous appearances in this venue. This year the team was determined to show that they were ready to play at the state level. As previously reported, the team played well, winning our first set against the Argyle Scots, 25-23, our first ever at the state level. Haley Willumsen’s setting was key to the victory, as she dished out assists to every hitter on the team.

The next set was a point-for-point battle, then Shelter Island pulled out to a 20-16 lead, behind some nice offense work by Needham. With the Indians resting on their laurels a bit, Argyle took advantage of some hitting errors and missed serves and evened it at 21-21, finally winning it 25-22. That was a lost opportunity for the Indians, but the team, while disappointed, was determined not to let the loss get to them.

Up next was the Haldane Blue Devils. We had a chance to scout them in their first match against Randolph and knew that we had our work cut out for us. If we played our best, we could beat Haldane. If we didn’t, they would beat us. Haldane was out for revenge for our victory last fall that knocked them out of the playoffs. Even with no seniors, the team was well-disciplined and their talented number 17, both a hitter and setter, led them to a first set 25-21 victory.

That loss seemed to take a little wind out of the blue and grey’s sails, and this coach watched in frustration as five missed serves allowed the Blue Devils to build a 23-10 lead in the second game. During a time out, the team was asked to focus on one point at a time. Vecchio used her tournament experience to serve 7 straight, aided by Alexis Gibbs’ 2 kills down the stretch to close the gap to a respectable 25-18 loss. While it was not good that things got so far out of reach, it was great that the team pushed back so well, a definite momentum shift.

In our last match, we met Randolph, a talented team with a dominant player, Marah Maycock, a high-jumping, hard-swinging hitter who was set on nearly every play. Her support team was also very good, but Shelter Island was not easily intimidated this year. We adjusted the starting rotation so that Kelsey McGayhey, our top blocker, would match up against her. Katy Binder dug in, getting the ball to setter Haley Willumsen on several tough spikes.

After having a tough match against Haldane, Dana Ramos dialed up her serve receive and popped up Randolph’s tough serves. However, we couldn’t adjust to the intensity of the attacks quickly enough and lost 25-16. Knowing that we were out of the finals, the team played the last set for pride alone, and brought their best against the toughest team. Gibbs showed her growth as a player, putting up a big block and hustling for balls, even hitting the floor once, very unusual for middle hitters. Pushing hard to the end, the blue and grey saw their season end, 25-18, to the eventual Class D state champs.













Despite the overall 1-5 record, the team showed tremendous growth and heart during the tournament. Those watching both the Class C and D divisions felt that the highest level of volleyball was being played on the Class D court. Our average score this year was a full 5 points higher per set than last year. Our lowest score of the tournament, 16 points, matched the highest number of points we scored in 2009.





The tournament didn’t finish until 8:30 p.m. Following the presentation of the semi-finals plaque, the team formed a tight circle on the court, arms around one another. Looking around at the faces of those 11 athletes who had pushed themselves hard all season, put in months of practice, and had persevered through injury, it was difficult to let them know how proud I was because of the lump in my throat. But I think they know.

The Vecchio, Willumsen and Needham families organized a team dinner for all Shelter Island supporters back at the hotel. Grandparents, siblings, boyfriends and family friends mingled with the players and coaches in a terrific celebration of a wonderful season. The ride home with Mattituck was quiet as the teams reflected on their experience, until we reached Laurel. With sirens wailing, a police and fire escort welcomed back the hometown heroes.

The arrival on Shelter Island was quieter, but just as heartfelt. Claire Read, one of the captains of the 2009 squad, just back from college in Virginia, welcomed us with open arms and her trademark positivity proved that Shelter Island volleyball pride endures even after graduation.

While many of the girls on the team have already shed their kneepads for basketball shoes or cheerleading pom-poms, coaches are busily making notes for next year. Coach Karen Gibbs is still in the gym, introducing her favorite sport to a new crew of enthusiastic, up-and-coming junior high athletes. We are losing seniors who have shown dedication to the sport, and are a major part of the team, but there are underclasswomen who have waited patiently on the sidelines, never getting a chance to play on the court during the tournament who want their chance to shine. We are looking forward to next season, in hopes they will get their chance to prove that Shelter Island volleyball is here to stay, small but mighty, and Rock-solid.