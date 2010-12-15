Tree removal ongoing along 114





BY DON KORNRUMPF | CONTRIBUTOR

This week vehicles and crews of tree specialists — Harden Inc., contractors to the New York State Department of Transportation — will be working along Route 114 removing and pruning trees.

This work results from numerous meetings, emails and telephone conversations with the arborists at the Department of Transport, Highway Superintendent Mark Ketcham and the Friends of Trees.

The DOT is responsible for tree safety along State roads, which includes Route 114 here on Shelter Island but has not appeared on the Island for many years for this kind of work.

During the “walk throughs” with the DOT, diseased, damaged and dangerous trees were identified, discussed and decisions made as to removal or pruning. As a result some 50 trees will be removed and some 12 will be only pruned. As a result of these discussions, some 5 to 7 were saved and will only be pruned at this time.

The DOT has agreed to replace the removed trees with 15 to 25 new trees, which will be planted along Route 114 in the spring and include black and red oak, red maple, tulip, sweet gum, Princeton elms, hybrid flowering apple, pear and hawthorn. The new plantings will be made in relatively open areas, which are limited along Route 114 and will not be placed along curves, which would constitute a danger as a tree matures.

One major tree to be removed is a mature black oak just over Route 114 from Piccozzi’s garage south of the gas storage tanks and growing into the overhead power lines. It was estimated that some 66 to 80 percent of the lower part of the trunk was decayed making the tree a “very high risk.” A sizable oak will be planted as a replacement in this important entry area to Shelter Island.

Anyone with questions or suggestions about the program, should contact Friends of Trees Chair Don Kornrumpf at 749-1945 or Highway Supervisor Mark Ketcham at 749-1090.